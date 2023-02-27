AYF Camp Haiastan announces Detroit community visit

AYF Camp Haiastan, Franklin, Mass.

FRANKLIN, Mass. — AYF Camp Haiastan is excited to announce an upcoming visit with the Armenian community of Detroit. 

A presentation will be held on Sunday, March 12th at the Armenian Community Center gymnasium at 19310 Ford Rd., Dearborn, MI 48128 at 1 p.m. 

Executive Director Kenar Charchaflian will discuss programming, camper registration, logistics and staffing opportunities. Community members are invited to ask questions and learn all about the 2023 camping season. Earlier this month, Charchaflian traveled to Chicago and hosted a similar informational meeting with community members and future campers. 

AYF Camp Haiastan, the first Armenian camp in the United States, has been serving Armenian youth for over 70 years as the premier Armenian camping experience for youth ages 5 to 16 years old.

Located in Franklin, Massachusetts, AYF Camp Haiastan, was founded in 1951 and is the oldest Armenian camp in the United States. The Camp prides itself on providing a healthy and safe experience to Armenian-American youth to help them foster their Armenian identity and establish lifelong friendships.
