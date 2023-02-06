AMAA announces 2023 James G. Jameson Essay Contest

February 6, 2023 Armenian Missionary Association of America Announcements 0

The James G. Jameson Essay Contest, sponsored by the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), runs every academic year and is financed from the income of a special fund established by Mr. and Mrs. James G. Jameson of Brookline, MA.

All Armenian and part-Armenian high school and college students attending schools in North America are eligible. Only unpublished essays are accepted which are written in English and have a length of 1,000 to 2,000 words.

The topics of the contest are required to touch upon some aspect of Armenian heritage and experience, such as religion, history, culture, literature, language, art, architecture, geography and economics.

Essays are judged based on merit in such criteria as content, style, logic and reasoning, coherence and usage.

Awards for the contest are made in two categories: college/university contestants and high school contestants.

The deadline for entries is May 1, 2023.

Entries and/or inquiries should be directed to: James G. Jameson Essay Contest, c/o AMAA, 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 or e-mailed to lucyr@amaa.org.

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian Missionary Association of America

The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) was founded in 1918, in Worcester, MA, and incorporated as a non-profit charitable organization in 1920 in the State of New York. We are a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization. Our purpose is to serve the physical and spiritual needs of people everywhere, both at home and overseas. To fulfill this worldwide mission, we maintain a range of educational, evangelistic, relief, social service, church and child care ministries in 24 countries around the world.
Armenian Missionary Association of America

Latest posts by Armenian Missionary Association of America (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*