Pianist Kariné Poghosyan to perform “Folk Themes” at Carnegie Hall

January 13, 2023 Guest Contributor Music, Announcements 1

Praised for her “bewitching detail and thunderous power” (New York Music Daily), award-winning Armenian-American concert pianist Kariné Poghosyan will return to Carnegie Hall to present one of her most unique and demanding programs yet.

Poghosyan will perform “Folk Themes” on February 1 at Weill Recital Hall inside Carnegie Hall. 

Her performance celebrates the release of her new album under the same name on Parma Recordings’ classical label Navona Records. 

The program will be a magical combination of works by lesser-performed masters such as Komitas Vardapet and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and beloved renowned masterpieces by Edvard Grieg and Franz Liszt.  

A CD signing will be held after the concert. The recital is presented by the Permanent  Mission of Republic of Armenia to the UN.  

Tickets range from $35 to $75 and are available online.

