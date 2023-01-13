Pianist Kariné Poghosyan to perform “Folk Themes” at Carnegie Hall

Praised for her “bewitching detail and thunderous power” (New York Music Daily), award-winning Armenian-American concert pianist Kariné Poghosyan will return to Carnegie Hall to present one of her most unique and demanding programs yet.

Poghosyan will perform “Folk Themes” on February 1 at Weill Recital Hall inside Carnegie Hall.

Her performance celebrates the release of her new album under the same name on Parma Recordings’ classical label Navona Records.

The program will be a magical combination of works by lesser-performed masters such as Komitas Vardapet and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and beloved renowned masterpieces by Edvard Grieg and Franz Liszt.

A CD signing will be held after the concert. The recital is presented by the Permanent Mission of Republic of Armenia to the UN.

Tickets range from $35 to $75 and are available online.