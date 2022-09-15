Scholars of Armenian Studies issue statement on the latest aggression by Azerbaijan on Armenia

We, as chairs, directors and lecturers of Armenian Studies in the US, condemn the latest unprovoked aggression by Azerbaijan against Armenia. On September 13, 2022 at 12:05 AM, Azerbaijan launched a massive attack on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Using heavy artillery as well as UAVs and MRLs, Azerbaijani forces shelled the cities of Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Sotk and Jermuk (and their surrounding villages), resulting in 105 confirmed casualties thus far. This attack on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia is a gross violation of the United Nations Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, and the ceasefire agreement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia on November 9, 2020, that ended the 44-Day War, which the Republic of Azerbaijan had waged upon the independent and unilaterally-recognized Republic of Artsakh (September 27, 2020 – November 10, 2020).
In light of this premeditated aggression, we call upon the international community— and, as a scholarly body, particularly upon academic organizations (in specific, those linked to the study of the larger region)— to condemn this unprovoked attack, and to take all measures necessary or possible to encourage Azerbaijan to halt its continuous hostility against the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia. We further ask that the international community hold the authoritarian regime of Azerbaijan, headed by President Ilham Aliyev, accountable for all the deaths resulting from its latest unprovoked aggression. As scholars dedicated to research and education, we believe that diplomacy is the only way to achieve a just resolution to this new conflict that shows a complete disregard for the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia.
Bedross Der Matossian, PhD
President of the Society for Armenian Studies (SAS)
Associate Professor of History
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
Sergio La Porta, PhD
Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities
Interim Director, Office of Institutional Effectiveness
Haig and Isabel Berberian Professor of Armenian Studies
California State University, Fresno
Khatchig Mouradian, PhD
Lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies
Columbia University
Tereza Hovhannisyan
Lecturer of Eastern Armenian Language
University of California, Los Angeles
Charry Karamanoukian
Lecturer, Armenian language
MESAAS, Columbia University
Simon Payaslian, PhD
Charles K. and Elisabeth M. Kenosian Chair in Modern Armenian History and Literature
Department of History
Boston University
Alison M. Vacca, PhD
Gevork M. Avedissian Associate Professor of Armenian History and Civilization
Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies
Columbia University
Houri Berberian, PhD
Professor of History
Meghrouni Family Presidential Chair in Armenian Studies
Director of the Center for Armenian Studies
University of California, Irvine
Salpi Ghazarian
Director of USC Institute for Armenian Studies
University of Southern California
Christina Maranci, PhD
Mashtots Professor in Armenian Studies
Harvard University
Taner Akcam, PhD
Director, Armenian Genocide Research Program
The UCLA Promise Armenian Institute
Vahram Shemmassian, PhD
Professor
Director, Armenian Studies Program
California State University, Northridge
Marc A. Mamigonian
Director of Academic Affairs
National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)
Belmont, MA 02478
Talar Chahinian, PhD
Lecturer, Armenian Studies Program
Interim Director, Center for Armenian Studies
University of California, Irvine
Dzovinar Derderian, PhD
Visiting Lecturer
Department of History
University of California, Berkeley
Interim Director, Armenian Studies Program
UC Berkeley, Institute of Slavic, East European, and Eurasian Studies
Myrna Douzjian, PhD
Continuing Lecturer
Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures
University of California, Berkeley
Ina Baghdiantz McCabe, PhD
Professor of History
Darakjian Jafarian Chair of Armenian History
Tufts University
Shushan Karapetian, PhD
Deputy Director
USC Institute of Armenian Studies
Melanie S. Tanielian, PhD
Associate Professor History and International and Comparative Studies Director
Center for Armenian Studies
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Hagop Kouloujian, PhD
UCLA – NELC Lecturer in Armenian Studies
Holder of Kachiguian Lectureship in Armenian Language and Culture
Barlow Der Mugrdechian
Berberian Coordinator of Armenian Studies
California State University, Fresno
Sebouh Aslanian, PhD
Professor of History
Richard Hovannisian Endowed Chair in Modern Armenian History [Established by the Armenian Educational Foundation] UCLA
Inaugural director of Armenian Studies Center, Promise Armenian Institute, UCLA
Ann R. Karagozian, PhD
Inaugural Director, The Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA
Distinguished Professor, UCLA Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Michael Pifer, PhD
Assistant Professor of Armenian Language and Literature
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Ara Sanjian, PhD
Associate Professor of History
Director, Armenian Research Center
University of Michigan-Dearborn
Hakem Al-Rustom, PhD
Alex Manoogian Professor of Modern Armenian History
Assistant Professor of History and Anthropology
University of Michigan
