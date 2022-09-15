Scholars of Armenian Studies issue statement on the latest aggression by Azerbaijan on Armenia

We, as chairs, directors and lecturers of Armenian Studies in the US, condemn the latest unprovoked aggression by Azerbaijan against Armenia. On September 13, 2022 at 12:05 AM, Azerbaijan launched a massive attack on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Using heavy artillery as well as UAVs and MRLs, Azerbaijani forces shelled the cities of Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Sotk and Jermuk (and their surrounding villages), resulting in 105 confirmed casualties thus far. This attack on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia is a gross violation of the United Nations Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, and the ceasefire agreement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia on November 9, 2020, that ended the 44-Day War, which the Republic of Azerbaijan had waged upon the independent and unilaterally-recognized Republic of Artsakh (September 27, 2020 – November 10, 2020).

In light of this premeditated aggression, we call upon the international community— and, as a scholarly body, particularly upon academic organizations (in specific, those linked to the study of the larger region)— to condemn this unprovoked attack, and to take all measures necessary or possible to encourage Azerbaijan to halt its continuous hostility against the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia. We further ask that the international community hold the authoritarian regime of Azerbaijan, headed by President Ilham Aliyev, accountable for all the deaths resulting from its latest unprovoked aggression. As scholars dedicated to research and education, we believe that diplomacy is the only way to achieve a just resolution to this new conflict that shows a complete disregard for the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia.

Bedross Der Matossian, PhD

President of the Society for Armenian Studies (SAS)

Associate Professor of History

University of Nebraska, Lincoln



Sergio La Porta, PhD

Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities

Interim Director, Office of Institutional Effectiveness

Haig and Isabel Berberian Professor of Armenian Studies

California State University, Fresno



Khatchig Mouradian, PhD

Lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies

Columbia University



Tereza Hovhannisyan

Lecturer of Eastern Armenian Language

University of California, Los Angeles



Charry Karamanoukian

Lecturer, Armenian language

MESAAS, Columbia University



Simon Payaslian, PhD

Charles K. and Elisabeth M. Kenosian Chair in Modern Armenian History and Literature

Department of History

Boston University



Alison M. Vacca, PhD

Gevork M. Avedissian Associate Professor of Armenian History and Civilization

Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies

Columbia University



Houri Berberian, PhD

Professor of History

Meghrouni Family Presidential Chair in Armenian Studies

Director of the Center for Armenian Studies

University of California, Irvine



Salpi Ghazarian

Director of USC Institute for Armenian Studies

University of Southern California



Christina Maranci, PhD

Mashtots Professor in Armenian Studies

Harvard University



Taner Akcam, PhD

Director, Armenian Genocide Research Program

The UCLA Promise Armenian Institute



Vahram Shemmassian, PhD

Professor

Director, Armenian Studies Program

California State University, Northridge



Marc A. Mamigonian

Director of Academic Affairs

National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)

Belmont, MA 02478



Talar Chahinian, PhD

Lecturer, Armenian Studies Program

Interim Director, Center for Armenian Studies

University of California, Irvine



Dzovinar Derderian, PhD

Visiting Lecturer

Department of History

University of California, Berkeley

Interim Director, Armenian Studies Program

UC Berkeley, Institute of Slavic, East European, and Eurasian Studies



Myrna Douzjian, PhD

Continuing Lecturer

Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures

University of California, Berkeley



Ina Baghdiantz McCabe, PhD

Professor of History

Darakjian Jafarian Chair of Armenian History

Tufts University



Shushan Karapetian, PhD

Deputy Director

USC Institute of Armenian Studies



Melanie S. Tanielian, PhD

Associate Professor History and International and Comparative Studies Director

Center for Armenian Studies

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor



Hagop Kouloujian, PhD

UCLA – NELC Lecturer in Armenian Studies

Holder of Kachiguian Lectureship in Armenian Language and Culture



Barlow Der Mugrdechian

Berberian Coordinator of Armenian Studies

California State University, Fresno



Sebouh Aslanian, PhD

Professor of History

Richard Hovannisian Endowed Chair in Modern Armenian History [Established by the Armenian Educational Foundation] UCLA

Inaugural director of Armenian Studies Center, Promise Armenian Institute, UCLA



Ann R. Karagozian, PhD

Inaugural Director, The Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA

Distinguished Professor, UCLA Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering



Michael Pifer, PhD

Assistant Professor of Armenian Language and Literature

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor



Ara Sanjian, PhD

Associate Professor of History

Director, Armenian Research Center

University of Michigan-Dearborn



Hakem Al-Rustom, PhD

Alex Manoogian Professor of Modern Armenian History

Assistant Professor of History and Anthropology

University of Michigan