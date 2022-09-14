Do your part.

Dear Armenians,

What have we learned from the past two years? Take a little introspection to see what has happened within that time frame. It feels like nothing has happened, and our situation keeps getting more and more dire. We keep posting meaningless content in order to raise more awareness. We keep asking for external powers to come to our aid. We get excited at the slightest acknowledgement of Armenia by the outside world. We have continued to live our lives as if nothing else could happen and mainland Armenia is safe. Well, today proves otherwise for anyone who had any doubt. Now is the time to gain unity in the idea of protecting and strengthening our land. This has not been a priority before, but it must be our priority now for the preservation of our people and our homeland.

It may be a hard pill to swallow, but we are all responsible for the situation we are in today. We must all accept this in order to move on…to move on together in unity. No more blaming this person or that…only ourselves. What have we chosen to do over the 30 years prior to the war? What have we chosen to do over the past two years after the war? We have chosen those who have led us and have been the source of our own demise. We have chosen to remain complicit under treacherous and treasonous situations. We have chosen to remain at a distance, in our own comfort zone, far away from the reality of the situation. Those who have put in the hard work didn’t even do enough and didn’t have enough support around them. Once we accept our failures, will we be able to move forward? No longer placing blame. No longer speaking of grand and unattainable ideas. No longer reminiscing of the past. Only uniting over the present situation. Opening our eyes to the reality of the situation, and pressing the matter if need be. There no longer should be a Karabakhtsi, a Yerevantsi, or a Lipanantsi. None of that should matter, for we are too few for such internal nonsense.

We all need to be united as Armenians regardless of place of birth or residence. We all need to be united under a nationalistic flag to aid our nation and its current state. In order to advance this united national flag, we must form a unique national identity, a national identity which will guide us as a people militarily, culturally, socially and economically. For without our national identity, we will be unable to advance a national agenda. If one stands in the way of this unity, then they must be removed and suffer from the consequences of going against the new status quo. We may have different ideas on how to help, but that shouldn’t hinder the aid reaching the motherland. We all need to fly under one national agenda. Then, and only then, will we be able to rise and better our current situation. It is only on us. No one is going to come and save us. Just as history has proven time and time again, we are worthless to the world. It is now time to build up our worth amongst ourselves. Our current homeland should be our main goal. Our current state is threatened. Therefore, all of its people must bear the responsibility of guaranteeing its safety and well being. For without a state, we are assured assimilation, loss of culture and language and thus a completion of the Genocide which started long ago. Do your part today and everyday moving forward. For we are late, as it should’ve been done yesterday, but we have today to make up for it.

Thank you,

A Concerned Armenian