AMAA Boston Orphan & Child Care Committee to host benefit for children in Armenia and Artsakh

WELLESLEY, Mass.— The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) Boston Orphan & Child Care Committee is back with an evening of food and fun at the Wellesley Country Club on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Grace Bottomley and Arie Orchanian will emcee the event. Inspiring Berklee guitarist and composer John Baboian will perform. In addition to a silent auction showcasing exciting gifts and events tickets, the evening will feature a wine tasting of a variety of Armenian wines presented by Ara Sarkissian of Storica Wines. These wines will be available for order with a portion of the cost being donated to the Orphan & Child Care Committee’s contributions to the AMAA. Christina Kew and Luke Bottomley will relate stories from children in Armenia gathered from their visit to Armenia this summer. Best of all, the evening is an opportunity to turn out, connect and impact the lives of Armenian children and families in Armenia and Artsakh.

The committee, chaired by Susan Adamian Covo and Phyllis Dohanian, welcomes all to join in and appreciate all that we have by helping needy Armenian children and families who have been exceptionally challenged during the past year.

For reservations or for more information, kindly contact Dohanian at 617-510-0395 or the AMAA at 201-265-2607, extension 124. To make an online reservation or donation, please visit amaa.org/events. One hundred percent of a child sponsor’s contribution will reach the child’s family directly, and all contributions in excess of the value of goods and services received are tax deductible.

“This is a unique opportunity for the entire Armenian community in Boston to support the children of Armenia and Artsakh. The Boston Orphan & Child Care program has a proven record of success that has impacted the lives of thousands of children,” said Zaven Khanjian, AMAA executive director/CEO. “You can make a difference in their lives by being there.”