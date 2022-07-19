Call for Submissions for the 2022 AYF Olympics Ad Book

WORCESTER, Mass.—The AYF-YOARF Central Executive and Worcester Steering Committee are calling on members of the Armenian community and AYF supporters to contribute to the single largest fundraiser of the organization’s calendar year—the 2022 AYF Olympics Ad Book.

The AYF Olympics Ad Book has become a memorable keepsake for all who appreciate the tradition that is the AYF Olympics. Over the years, members of the community and AYF alumni have dedicated pages in memory of a loved one, highlighted their favorite AYF moments, advertised their businesses in the region and authored encouraging notes to their grandchildren who are carrying on the tradition as active members of this storied organization. 

The AYF Olympics Ad Book will be readily available throughout the highly anticipated long weekend in Worcester—the home of the first AYF chapter, “Aram.” The Worcester community is eager to host its first Olympics since 1974.

Without a doubt, the AYF stands strong in its 89th year with the financial contributions and moral support of its proud alumni and generous community members. Help sustain this tradition and consider placing an ad to ensure the financial well-being of the AYF so that it is comfortably able to hold a full schedule of programs in 2022 and beyond.

The deadline for all submissions is August 1. 

All donations are tax deductible. 

