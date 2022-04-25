ANC-RI flag raisings return to the Ocean State

NORTH PROVIDENCE and CRANSTON, RI—The Armenian National Committee of Rhode Island’s (ANC-RI) annual flag raising ceremonies returned after a two-year hiatus on Friday in North Providence and Cranston. All three churches were represented by members of their clergy: Rev. Father Kapriel Nazarian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Reverend Hagop Manjelikian of the Armenian Evangelical Church and Rev. Father Shnork Souin and Deacon Alex of Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church.

Notably, several elected officials were present including Governor Dan McKee (N. Prov.), Lt. Governor Sabina Matos (Cranston), Treasurer Seth Magaziner (Cranston), Attorney General Peter Neronha (N. Prov. and Cranston), North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, Cranston Mayor Kenneth Hopkins, State Representative Katherine Kazarian (Cranston), State Representative Barbara Ann Fenton Fung (Cranston), Smithfield Council Chair David Tikoian (N. Prov. and Cranston) and a number of other council, department heads and school committee members from these two municipalities. US Senator Jack Reed was represented in North Providence by Vinny Venticinque and in Cranston by Erin Arcand.

The ANC-RI recognized three individuals who have brought honor and pride to the community as Armenian Americans: Margaret Danielian (posthumously), Leonard Arzoomanian and Harry Kushigian. All honorees exemplified humility and gratitude while remembering their Genocide survivors. Kushigian recalled being approached by a reporter decades ago; he was asked why the community came together each year in April. “We want the world to know what happened, and hopefully it will prevent other happenings of the same type,” was his poignant response.

Flag raising events have been held in these two municipalities for over 20 years. Next year, the ANC-RI plans to bring the city of East Providence back into the rotation.

Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Providence “Varantian” Chapter member and Homenetmen scout Taleen Donoyan sang both the United States and Armenian national anthems in Cranston as the Homenetmen Scouts stood as honor guards of the flag.

Inspirational words of commitment to remember the Armenian Genocide and remain steadfast in support of the Armenian people and nation were delivered by Laurel Breault of the Armenian Evangelical Youth Fellowship and Garo Tarpinian and Davit Khachatryan of the Providence AYF and Homenetmen chapters.

Steve Elmasian and George Mangalo, co-chairmen of the ANC-RI, delivered messages on behalf of the committee. AYF member Alexan Topalian served as the master of ceremonies in Cranston.

The ANC-RI is grateful for the generosity of Sonia’s Deli in providing refreshments following the Cranston event.

The Armenian flag was flying throughout the state of Rhode Island this weekend, from the State House to almost all of the 39 city and town halls.