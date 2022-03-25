WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Eastern Massachusetts will be hosting a commemorative event titled “Genocide Education in the 21st Century: Empowering the Next Generation to Lead from Boston to Burundi” on Sunday, April 10. The event will be held at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown) at 3:00PM. It will be open to the public.

As we approach the 107th and 71st anniversaries of the Armenian Genocide and Yom HaShoah, respectively, it is incumbent upon us to educate, empower and inspire the next generation to work toward the eradication of hate crimes. Marguerite Barankitse, founder of the Maison Shalom and a 2016 Laureate of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, will deliver the keynote address, entitled We are the Builders of Hope. Barankitse is a human rights activist, educator and eyewitness to atrocities, who courageously stood up against brutalities during the Burundian Civil War (1993-2005), the ongoing Burundi crisis and the Rwandan Genocide.

A panel discussion on the S2557 bill, An Act Concerning Genocide Education, will follow the keynote address. The panel will consist of Eric Cohen, Act for Sudan & Investors Against Genocide; Lerna Ekmekçioğlu, PhD, Department of History, MIT; Dikran Khaligian, PhD, ANCA; and Herman Purutyan, Armenian Assembly of America. Together, they will discuss the challenges associated with the passing of the bill and provide resources to teachers to help integrate human rights into their curricula and educate youth on the need for their continued vigilance.