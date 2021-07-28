Fashion Do’s and Don’ts: A Guide for Dressing at Senior Olympics

AYF-YOARF Senior Olympics is back! After an agonizing Labor Day Weekend last year, communities are itching to get back to a good old-fashioned Providence Olympics, and they want the full experience: the crowds, the comradery, the competition, the kebab. But let me tell you something. I’m not going for any of that. I’m going for the clothes.

Yup. That’s what I miss about Senior Olympics. I love seeing what people wear. Allow me to set the scene. After a full day of sun-soaked athletics, hundreds of Armenians ranging in age from literal newborn to my 90-year-old grandpa stuff themselves into the same ballroom dressed in their very best. I’m talking about a range of textures, fabrics, colors, trends, aesthetics, even dress codes. It’s a fashion lover’s dream.

This past year has been truly fascinating in terms of trends and fashion, especially considering most of us were locked up in our homes wearing our pajamas all day. Brands and fashion houses didn’t really have an opportunity to impress new trends or looks upon us. In turn, fashion has quickly turned into a sort of no-rules-anything-goes entity, and I’m here for it. But take that with a grain of salt, because when it comes to Senior Olympics, there are still some guidelines I suggest you keep in mind.

