Pennsylvania State Legislature reaffirms Armenian Genocide

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — Pennsylvania State Senator Amanda Cappelletti introduced Senate Resolution 99 reaffirming the Commonwealth’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide on the heels of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide this year, reported the Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER).

Pennsylvania recognized the Armenian Genocide in 1965 and committed to reaffirming it every year. This year’s resolution is a result of the work of the ANC of Pennsylvania and its activists’ grassroots efforts to reaffirm and recognize the Armenian Genocide especially in light of the Azerbaijani and Turkish attacks on Artsakh last year – attacks that signify the continuation of genocide.

“The ANC of Pennsylvania thanks Senator Cappelletti for reaffirming the Commonwealth’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide and acknowledging Artsakh’s right to self-determination. We appreciate the Senator’s efforts – a freshman dedicated to carrying the torch lit by her predecessor Daylin Leach who championed Armenian Genocide recognition in Pennsylvania for nearly two decades. We look forward to working more closely with Senator Cappelletti and her staff,” said Karine Shamlian, ANC of PA co-chair.

“This year’s resolution holds an even deeper meaning since we witnessed the continued genocidal campaign perpetrated by Turkey and Azerbaijan during the Artsakh War last fall. To this day, they continue their efforts to eradicate the Armenian people, churches, and monuments from our ancestral homeland. The ANC of PA has and will remain steadfast in making sure the voice of Pennsylvania’s Armenian American community is heard by our state and Congressional leaders,” added Shamlian.

The announcement capped a momentous week for the greater Philadelphia Armenian community. On April 23, Philadelphia Mayor James F. Kenney issued a proclamation recognizing April 24 as a “day of remembrance of the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923.” That evening, the PECO building’s crown lights were illuminated in red, blue and orange.

The following day, hundreds gathered at the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the annual Armenian Genocide Walk. ANC of PA co-chair Nora Kzirian addressed the crowd, welcoming President Biden’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide effectively ending Turkey’s gag rule on American presidents. Additional speakers included ANCA Board Member Ani Tchaghlasian, Genocide Walk committee representative Raffi Dadaian and Hayk Matevosyan of the Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund. The walk was covered by local ABC, NBC and Fox news affiliates.