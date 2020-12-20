God’s Gift and Ours

Christmas is almost upon us. This year many people may wonder whether it matters to celebrate Christmas when the world is overwhelmed with the coronavirus pandemic, when thousands of people are dying every day, when there is widespread economic uncertainty, when the styles of living and doing business have drastically changed, when almost everyone’s life is inconvenienced and uncomfortable.

This year, many Armenians wonder whether it matters to celebrate Christmas when Artsakh and Armenia are grieving over the loss of a war their enemies imposed upon them, when thousands of young people lost their lives, others were injured, and some are prisoners of war in Azeri prisons, when many are homeless in a cold winter season, and many are bewildered in the midst of bleak circumstances.

Does it matter to celebrate Christmas? Yes, it matters more than ever before, because in spite of all the bad news, Christmas brings Good News that God is Emmanuel, with us, He is still on His throne, and He still loves us and cares for us.

Christmas tells us that we worship a God, Who loves us so much that He has entered the human drama in the flesh; He has sent us His Son. And as St. Paul writes, “We should give thanks to God for His indescribable gift! (2 Cor. 9:1). In Jesus Christ, God came into our time and space, experiencing the trials and tribulations of mankind. In another part of his letter to the Corinthian Church, the Apostle writes, “For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that although he was rich, yet for your sake he became poor, that through his poverty you might become rich” (2 Cor. 8:9).

This Christmas, although our lights may be a little dimmer, the glitter dulled and the music muted, the fact remains that Christmas really matters, for it brings us the greatest news, that we have a Savior, who loves us, who identifies with us and shares our joys and sorrows, our hopes and fears, our aspirations and frustrations. What an incredible gift God has given us!

What should be our response? What sort of gift can we give Him? The gift He desires most is our love. He wants to share our life. He wants to use us to be bearers of His “Good News” to others. He wants to send us to the world to bring hope to the hopeless, and be his ambassadors to dispel despair, anxiety and fear.

I believe that this Christmas God wants us to give our gifts to our brothers and sisters in Artsakh and Armenia; He wants us to extend our helping hand to those who suffer the ravages of war, to the wounded soldiers, orphans, widows and widowers, the homeless, the poor, the needy and all those who are on the edge of survival.

I am confident that with our earnest prayers and continued financial support, God will enable our compatriots to emerge victorious from their present trials and tribulations.

This Christmas will be the most meaningful and blessed Christmas if we reciprocate God’s love and offer our lives to Him as a gift and allow Him to use us for His Kingdom.

“Kristios Dsenav yev haidnetzav, Orhnyal eh Haydnootyunen Kristosi.” Christ is born and revealed, blessed is the revelation of Christ.