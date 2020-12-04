Armenian Youth Foundation Provides Grant to St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Youth Foundation has approved a grant request by St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) for more Chromebooks to be used during the 2020-2021 school year. The grant, which totaled just over $11,000, adds to the Armenian Youth Foundation’s long history of supporting SSAES and its technology needs since 1988 when it first provided funds for a student computer lab. Since then, it has funded Armenian textbooks, as well as iPads, laptops, cameras and new computers on multiple occasions.

“We are very grateful to the Armenian Youth Foundation for their help during these difficult times, especially that the school is incurring huge unexpected expenses in this pandemic for video conferencing equipment, webcams, laptops, as well as air purifiers, new ventilation systems and more,” stated SSAES principal Houry Boyamian.

This need for Chromebooks grew amid the current pandemic requirements for remote learning. The existing Chromebooks could not be shared according to reopening guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education. Therefore, each student needed their own device.

SSAES also wanted to expand the use of Chromebooks to students in Grades 1 to 2, in addition to the use of Chromebooks in Grades 3, 4 and 5.

The uncertainty of the learning environment also necessitated that each student had their own computing device.

In the event of a second wave of viral infections and another mandatory shutdown during the school year, students will be able to access content and instructions on Google Classroom. This will minimize the impact to their studies.