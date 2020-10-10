ARF Bureau Declaration Addresses Humanitarian Ceasefire

At 12 p.m. today, the humanitarian ceasefire went into effect along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. The parameters of the ceasefire have yet to be defined.

The ceasefire, which has already been violated along the front lines, does not and cannot deter our efforts on the international front, because the Azerbaijani authorities are continuing their military operations and belligerent rhetoric, and Turkey continues to provide unconditional support to Azerbaijan, including on the military front.

We must continue our worldwide protests and political activism, highlighting that:

• The most proper, effective, and just method to resolve the Artsakh issue is the recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.

• From the territories that it controls, Azerbaijan should get rid of the international terrorist mercenaries who have been brought there with Turkey’s initiative and backing.

• Because of all its efforts to act as a party to the conflict, Turkey should be expelled from the OSCE Minsk group. International sanctions must be imposed on Turkey due to its encroachment on the stability of the entire region.

The ceasefire in no way means that the war unleashed by the Azerbaijan-Turkey alliance is over. The war continues, even if the shooting, bombing and shelling have become relatively mild.

In conjunction with our work on the political and public relations fronts, all Armenians must continue with the same fervor and vigor to participate in the pan-Armenian fundraising efforts and the Armenia-Artsakh humanitarian aid deliveries, which are being coordinated with the appropriate state structures, to overcome the consequences of the war.

Now is the time to bring this fight to its victorious conclusion and to secure that victory. We are all armed and everyone must give to the best of their abilities.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Bureau

10 October 2020