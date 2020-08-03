AMAA Awards Scholarships to 85 Students in North America

PARAMUS, NJ – The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) awarded $221,300 in direct scholarship grants to 85 worthy students for the academic year 2020-2021 attending colleges and universities in the United States and Canada. In addition, $32,000 more was assigned for qualified university students in Armenia.

For over 50 years, the AMAA has helped thousands of college students with scholarships, thus helping them prepare for the future and relieving the financial burden that makes it harder to focus on their work. Moreover, since its founding, AMAA has supported the education of tens of thousands of Armenian students at all levels, in the Near East, Europe, Continental US and Armenia. The AMAA also provides generous and abundant financial aid to schools and institutions of higher education in the Near East, including Haigazian University and the Near East School of Theology in Beirut.

The scholarships granted this year were provided from several AMAA scholarship funds established over the years to help students in need. Students may request applications from AMAA headquarters in Paramus, NJ beginning in January of each year. The deadline to submit applications for the 2021-2022 academic year is May 1, 2021.

Established in 1918 in Worcester, MA, the AMAA serves the spiritual, educational and social needs of Armenian communities in 24 countries around the world including Armenia and Artsakh. For additional information, please visit www.amaa.org.