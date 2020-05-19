2020 AYF Internship Program in Armenia Cancelled

The AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Central Executive (CE) and Central Internship Council (CIC) regret to announce that the 2020 AYF Internship in Armenia has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. The safety of our AYF Internship participants is of primary concern to us, and given the circumstances, this is the best course of action to ensure the well-being of all those involved. This decision was extremely difficult, as this will be the first year since 1992 that the AYF Internship will not take place. The CE and CIC believe the future is bright and have already begun planning for the 2021 AYF Internship program.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the AYF Internship in Armenia, you may contact the Central Internship Council at internship@ayf.org.