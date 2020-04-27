Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey on the 105th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

BOSTON, Mass. (April 27, 2020) – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Every April, we honor and remember the 1.5 million Armenians who perished during the Armenian Genocide, the first Genocide of the twentieth century. The United States Senate passed a resolution in December to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, an historic and long-overdue step in honoring the victims and their families and ensuring that we never forget the lives lost. It is time for the United States government to join the Senate, to be on the right side of history and officially recognize the Armenian Genocide. We must never forget. We must fight against denial, against the assertion that now is not the time when it is always the time to tell the truth about the Armenian Genocide. I am honored to continue this fight with my friends in the Armenian community who have worked so hard for so long for the recognition their families deserve. The White House may enable Erdogan’s denial of history, but we will not. We have a moral obligation to continue to stand with our ally, Armenia, and I pledge to always do so.”