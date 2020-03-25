ANCA Urges U.S. Embassy to Expand COVID-19 Assistance to Armenia

WASHINGTON, DC—Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Chairman Raffi Hamparian is urging U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy to expand the U.S. Embassy vital assistance to fight the COVID-19 epidemic. In a letter dated Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Hamparian is encouraging Ambassador Tracy to work with Armenia’s Ministry of Health, the American University of Armenia’s Center for Health Services Research and social service organizations like the Armenian Relief Society (ARS).

Thousands of ANCA supporters from across the U.S. have been advocating tirelessly for expanded U.S. assistance to Armenia for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020. The ANCA is working closely with key congressional leaders to increase U.S. aid to Armenia and Artsakh, once again, as Congress begins drafting the FY2021 foreign aid measure, set to be unveiled in the coming months.

ANCA Letter to U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy on Expanded COVID-19 Assistance

March 24, 2020

The Honorable Lynne Tracy

United States Ambassador

1 American Avenue

Yerevan 0082

Republic of Armenia

Dear Ambassador Tracy:

On behalf of the Armenian National Committee of America, please accept our thanks – during this time of crisis – for the work that you, our team at U.S. Embassy-Yerevan, and all U.S. Foreign Service Officers, USAID officials, and others are undertaking to keep America and the world safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

I write today to encourage you to ensure that needed U.S. foreign assistance resources are directed to help Armenia deal with this health emergency, in cooperation with Armenia’s Ministry of Health and in support of other public health stakeholders, such as the American University of Armenia’s Center for Health Services Research and social service organizations like the Armenian Relief Society. Funds appropriated by Congress can play a vital role at this crucial moment, as can U.S. technical assistance in public health reporting, data collection, and capacity building.

Thank you in advance for your attention to this matter, and for all you are doing to strengthen the enduring bonds that have long connected the American and Armenian peoples. We look forward to hearing from you on this urgent matter, and would welcome the opportunity to help share news of our Embassy’s work with our community, Congressional friends, and coalition partners.

Sincerely,

Raffi Haig Hamparian

Chair

ANCA National Headquarters