Thoughts and Observations

A number of items in recent weeks have made me go “Hmmmm”, so I thought I’d share them.

Let’s start with the news about former President Serge Sarkisian’s trial commencing. It seems he and his cohort are claiming that the trial is “politically motivated.” I have no doubt that’s absolutely true. But, regardless of the motivation, if investigations have turned up evidence of the corruption asserted, then what relevance does the “motivation” have? Let the trial proceed, and if he’s found guilty, then punish him appropriately. This is the kind of approach I recommended last week regarding the judges of the Republic of Armenia’s Constitutional Court – investigate, charge, prosecute, try and punish if found guilty. Don’t subvert the country’s constitution for “political motivations” regardless of the validity of the desired goal.

While we’re on presidents, let’s look at Donald Trump, too. In a recent op-ed piece, Cong. Adam Schiff described him as a threat to democracy and advocated enacting new legislation to prevent future abuses of power such as the ones manifested by Trump. One of the examples cited in the piece is his abuse of the presidential pardon power. It really was disgusting to see a bunch of crooks rendered “innocent.” And, if you think this is all OK, consider an Armenian perspective. It seems that the former General Michael Flynn may be getting reviewed, and he may also get a pardon. You might recall he had become a paid hack for Turkey, and in the process of lobbying for that country, broke U.S. laws.

And since we are deeply in the world of politics now, please remember to vote if you live in a jurisdiction that is holding a presidential primary election on March 3 (Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia). If you aren’t registered to vote, in some of these locations, you can go to a polling station, register on the spot, and cast a ballot. California is one of those. Or, if you don’t have that option, please, while it’s on your mind, register to vote now so you can vote in the November General Election. I’ve already written about who I suggest voting for in “Primary Time: Parts One and Two.” The most general recommendation is in the Democratic Primary Election – vote for Tulsi Gabbard. Regardless of who you vote for, though, please DO VOTE, VOTE, VOTE.

Remember to vote and keep up your advocacy of our cause.