ARS Announces its Spring 2020 Norian Youth Connect Program

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of the Eastern United States is proud to announce its spring 2020 installment of the ARS Norian Youth Connect Program (YCP) will be held on Feb. 29, at Columbia University in New York.

Armenian university students ages 18 to 27 are encouraged to register for this weekend of workshops, discussion and networking. The event is capped at 100 participants.

The registration fee of $50 covers participation in the program on Saturday, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and the evening social. Overnight accommodations will be provided to out-of-town students only.

The program features lectures and discussions led by notable science and technology experts, scholars and artists. Former Weekly editor and Columbia University professor Dr. Khatchig Mouradian serves as program director.

The names of speakers are announced on YCP’s Facebook page.