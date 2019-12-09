Detroit ARS Maro Chapter Hosts Annual Breakfast with Santa

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

DEARBORN, Mich.—Dozens of excited children, red-cheeked babies and doting parents and grandparents attended Detroit Armenian Relief Society (ARS) “Maro” Chapter’s 30th annual Breakfast with Santa at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church’s Lillian Arakelian Hall on Saturday.

Co-chaired by Maro Chapter members Adrenee Asadoorian and Helen Attar, the event is held to delight the community’s children and raise funds for the ARS’ many programs, including its noteworthy and lifesaving outreach for Syrian Armenians.

Attendees enjoyed a full breakfast with little ones leaving plates half-finished to enjoy making crafts, trying their luck to win one of over 50 raffle prizes, and decorating Christmas cookies.

The arrival of Gaghant Baba (also known as Mike Crane) heightened the anticipation of the already amped-up children who gathered around the red-suited fellow from the North Pole to welcome him to Detroit.

As children lined up to meet Gaghant Baba and share their Christmas wishes, loved ones looked on, smiling at the enthusiastic youngsters with long lists and encouraging more reluctant visitors to answer Gaghant Baba’s gentle questions. Everyone received an official keepsake portrait of this special moment.

With so many donated raffle prizes offered, few children walked away empty-handed, and all children received a Christmas present to take home, courtesy of the Maro Chapter’s members and friends.