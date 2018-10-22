Homenetmen Central Executive Chairman Karnig Meguerdichian to Celebrate Centennial in Eastern Region

The Central Executive Chair of the Armenian General Athletic Union (“Homenetmen”), Karnig Meguerdichian, will be visiting the Eastern United States from October 22 to October 29. In honor of his visit, the Regional Executive Board has organized several special gatherings, both private and public, for Meguerdichian to meet the union’s supporters in the Eastern United States. Here is the projected timeline for Meguerdichian’s trip, in which he will visit a number of major cities:

  • Tuesday, October 23: Washington D.C.
  • Wednesday, October 24: New York
  • Thursday, October 25: New Jersey
  • Friday-Sunday, October 26-28: Boston

He will also be attending the following events in Boston in celebration of the centennial anniversary of Homenetmen:

  • Saturday, October 27: the athletic games, the “Khmpabed” conference, and the dinner dance featuring Koko Asayan
  • Sunday, October 28: will attend the flag blessing and requiem services at St Stephens Church in Watertown, which will be followed by a scout-led march to the ACEC and conclude with a historic and entertaining celebratory program.

All community members are invited to join in marking and celebrating the 100th anniversary of this beloved organization’s establishment.

 

Schedule of events

Friday, October 26 Saturday, October 27 Sunday, October 28
9:00pm – Social,

Dave & Buster’s

271 Mishawum Rd, Woburn, MA

9:00am – Basketball Tournament

ACEC

47 Nichols Ave, Watertown, MA

 10:30am – Flag blessing ceremony and Requiem Services,

St. Stephen’s Armenian Church

Artsakh St, Watertown, MA
9:00am – Khmpabed Conference,

Hairenik Building

80 Bigelow Ave, Watertown, MA

 1:00pm – Official 100th Anniversary Celebration Event,

ACEC

47 Nichols Ave, Watertown, MA
7:30pm – 100th Anniversary Dinner/Dance,

Dance Only tickets available after 10 pm!

Burlington Marriott

One Burlington Mall Road, Burlington, MA

 

Homenetmen Eastern U.S.

The Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts, known as "Homenetmen," is a non-profit organization founded over 100 years ago. Believing in the idea that strong bodies lead to strong minds, Homenetmen has provided Armenian youth across the globe with a moral, physical and psychological education outside the school environment, while also demonstrating richness of the Armenian culture and heritage, while at the same time. Today, Homenetmen is a worldwide organization with over 28,000 members on five continents. On the East Coast U.S., Homenetmen is a thriving organization with 12 chapters and over 1,200 members, governed by the Homenetmen Eastern Regional Executive.

