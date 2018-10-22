Homenetmen Central Executive Chairman Karnig Meguerdichian to Celebrate Centennial in Eastern Region

The Central Executive Chair of the Armenian General Athletic Union (“Homenetmen”), Karnig Meguerdichian, will be visiting the Eastern United States from October 22 to October 29. In honor of his visit, the Regional Executive Board has organized several special gatherings, both private and public, for Meguerdichian to meet the union’s supporters in the Eastern United States. Here is the projected timeline for Meguerdichian’s trip, in which he will visit a number of major cities:
- Tuesday, October 23: Washington D.C.
- Wednesday, October 24: New York
- Thursday, October 25: New Jersey
- Friday-Sunday, October 26-28: Boston
He will also be attending the following events in Boston in celebration of the centennial anniversary of Homenetmen:
- Saturday, October 27: the athletic games, the “Khmpabed” conference, and the dinner dance featuring Koko Asayan
- Sunday, October 28: will attend the flag blessing and requiem services at St Stephens Church in Watertown, which will be followed by a scout-led march to the ACEC and conclude with a historic and entertaining celebratory program.
All community members are invited to join in marking and celebrating the 100th anniversary of this beloved organization’s establishment.
Schedule of events
|Friday, October 26
|Saturday, October 27
|Sunday, October 28
|9:00pm – Social,
Dave & Buster’s
271 Mishawum Rd, Woburn, MA
|9:00am – Basketball Tournament
ACEC
47 Nichols Ave, Watertown, MA
|10:30am – Flag blessing ceremony and Requiem Services,
St. Stephen’s Armenian Church
Artsakh St, Watertown, MA
|9:00am – Khmpabed Conference,
Hairenik Building
80 Bigelow Ave, Watertown, MA
|1:00pm – Official 100th Anniversary Celebration Event,
ACEC
47 Nichols Ave, Watertown, MA
|7:30pm – 100th Anniversary Dinner/Dance,
Dance Only tickets available after 10 pm!
Burlington Marriott
One Burlington Mall Road, Burlington, MA
Meghri DerVartanian wrote this.
Homentmen Eastern Region PR committee