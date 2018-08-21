Letter to the Editor: A Friend of Armenians Running for Governor’s Councilor

Marilyn Petitto Devaney, a great friend of Armenian Americans, is running for re-election for the post of Massachusetts Governor’s Councilor. I encourage Armenian Americans to vote for her in the Democratic Primary on Tuesday September 4, 2018.

There are 8 elected Governor’s Councilors. They vote to approve or disapprove the individuals that the Governor nominates to be judges. Marilyn was formerly a Watertown Town Council member and has attended every April 24 Armenian Genocide commemoration at the State House and countered the Armenian Genocide actions of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

She led the Watertown Town Council to condemn Armenian Genocide denial and to demand land and reparations from Turkey. She also introduced a winning resolution in the Governor’s Council that asked the U.S. President to require Turkey to acknowledge the Armenian Genocide and pay reparations.

Marilyn’s Democratic opponent, who is from Newton, MA, has wealthy backers who are angry that she has criticized the anti-Armenian actions of the ADL and supported Armenian American issues.

Marilyn’s district includes Watertown, Belmont, Lexington, Arlington, Waltham, Brookline, Wellesley, parts of Boston, and about two dozen other cities. She has been endorsed by Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian and Cong. Michael Capuano.

Because there is no Republican in this race, whoever wins the primary automatically wins the general election. Again, let’s support Marilyn Petitto on Tuesday September 4 and ask family and friends to do so too.

Berge Jololian

Watertown, MA

August 10, 2018