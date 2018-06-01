ANCA June 27 Advocacy Day Part of Three-Day Celebration of a Century of U.S.-Armenia Friendship in Washington

WASHINGTON—As the U.S. and Armenia embark on a second century of bilateral relations, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) will be hosting an advocacy day on Wednesday, June 27 in Washington, D.C., as part of a three-day celebration marking the centennial of the establishment of the First Armenian Republic.

“We welcome Americans of Armenian heritage and all friends of Armenia to Washington, D.C. for a three-day celebration of a remarkable century of U.S.-Armenia relations – including our Capitol Hill commemoration, Congressional advocacy days, and, of course, the opening of the Armenia exhibit at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall,” remarked ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

The ANCA advocacy day will focus on advancing key Armenian-American policy priorities, including strengthening the U.S.-Armenia strategic economic and political relations, recognition of Artsakh Republic’s independence as well as reaffirmation of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. Government. A 360-Degree overview of the ANCA’s aims, actions and objectives is available at: https://anca.org/anca360/

To participate in the daylong program of Congressional meetings, register at anca.org/advocacyday

The centennial celebration of U.S.-Armenia friendship will be kicked on Tuesday, June 26 at 6 p.m. with a Capitol Hill reception with Congressional leaders hosted by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern U.S., the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia and the ANCA. The evening program will include Armenian musical performances and remarks by Congressional Armenian Caucus members and supporters of Armenia.

Earlier in the day, guests can participate in the 22nd annual Vardanants Day seminar on “New Topics in Armenian History and Culture,” organized by the Near East Section of the African and Middle Eastern Division of the Library of Congress. Additional information on the Library of Congress seminar, including a listing of speakers, is available at: https://folkways-media.si.edu/docs/festival/2018/LOC_Armenia_Lecture_series.pdf

The three-day celebration will culminate in the kick-off of the 2018 Smithsonian Folklife Festival on Thursday, June 28, with the culture and history of Armenia taking center-stage along with Catalonia. “Armenia: Creating Home” will be a weeklong exploration of Armenian culture – its influences, contributions, and exchange with diaspora communities throughout the United States. Over a million attendees are expected at the Smithsonian festival, held at Washington, DC’s famed “National Mall” from June 27–July 1 and July 4–8, 2018, which will include over 150 presentations and panels on Armenian music, food, craft, dance, and film, showcasing traditional practices which create “home”, both in concept and in form. For more information on the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, visit: https://festival.si.edu/2018/armenia

An overview of events marking the centennial of Armenia-U.S. relations is available on the ANCA Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/168065977203846/