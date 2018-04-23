Serge Sarkisian’s Statement of Resignation (English Translation)

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Earlier today, Serge Sarkisian resigned from his post as Armenia’s Prime Minister after nearly two weeks of protests, demonstrations, and acts of civil disobedience across Yerevan and other parts of the country calling for his resignation. Below is the Armenian Weekly’s English translation of Sarkisian’s statement of resignation.

***

Dear Compatriots,

I appeal to all citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

To the adults and my dear youth,

To women and men,

I turn to the streets—to those who called to “Merjir Serjin” (“Reject Serge”), to those who stood day and night, to those who got to their workplaces with much difficulty because of the closed streets, and to all those who did their duty.

I turn to those, who were following live streams and those who bravely ensured the public’s security day in and day out.

I turn to our brave soldiers and officers standing at our borders, I turn to my brothers in arms,

I turn to my fellow party members, to all political forces and figures.

I turn to you as the country’s leader for the last time.

Nikol Pashinyan was right. I was wrong. There are a few solutions to the current situation, but I am not one of them. I am resigning as the country’s leader, and leaving the post of Armenia’s Prime Minister.

The movement in the street is against my leadership, and so I am fulfilling your demand.

[I wish] peace, harmony, and good judgement for our country.

Thank you.