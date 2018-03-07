Boston’s Armenian Community to Raise Funds to Combat Domestic Violence in Armenia

BOSTON, Mass.—The Boston Armenian community will gather to raise funds for Yerevan’s Women’s Support Center (WSC) and raise awareness on the status of women in Armenia.

The WSC is a full-service domestic violence center based in Yerevan, Armenia with services that include a 24-hour hotline, counseling, safe houses, legal assistance, professional training, and education and advocacy programs for women and girls. WSC mission is to combat and prevent domestic violence through the protection and empowerment of the victim; the rehabilitation of family members; advocacy regarding social and legal reform to prevent intimate partner and family violence; and awareness raising about domestic violence and its consequences.

Maro Matosian, the Executive Director of the WSC, will discuss the status of women in Armenia and government policies to combat domestic violence. Ms. Matosian will also share impact stories related to the work of the WSC. Violence against women and especially domestic violence is a pervasive and alarming public health and societal problem in Armenia, with one in four women experiencing domestic abuse.

The event will be held on March 16, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Armenian American Social Club (Papken Suni Agoump) in Watertown, Mass. Tax–deductible donations are $50. Tickets can be reserved via email at lenna.garibian@gmail.com.

All proceeds will go directly to the Women’s Support Center in Yerevan, and will help end the cycle of domestic violence in Armenia. The event is organized by the Friends of the Women’s Support Center. For more information, please visit http://www.womensupportcenter.org/.