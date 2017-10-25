Poem: Like a Shooting Star

Like a Shooting Star

One second,

There is no you,

The next,

You are taking your first breath.

Once second,

You are here,

The next,

You are taking your last breath.

Life and Death—

Great mysteries.

It is the second of life,

And the moment of death

That are incomprehensible.

And both are solitary in nature.

In one,

Memories are formed.

In the other,

They are lost.

To those that witness the first,

There is marvel, joy, hope, and dreams.

And to those that witness the second,

There is loss, disbelief, and emptiness

Drowning in tears.

Like a shooting star,

Life appears

And

Disappears.

Sept. 25, 2017

Yerevan, Armenia