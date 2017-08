YEREVAN (A.W.)—Armenian Armed Forces serviceman Abas Sloyan (b. 1998) was found hanged in his uncle’s home on Aug. 14, in Shirak’s Hatsik village.

Sloyan’s death was confirmed by Armenia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, in comments to Yerevan-based News.am.

The ethnically Yezidi soldier began his mandatory service just 20 days ago, according to reports.