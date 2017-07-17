Letter to Yerevan (Part III)

If there was, in the past, a certain crude

And drunk mauserist,

Wasn’t there also a demented Avis,

Who, flouting Great Lenin’s diktat,

In the dark cellar of a Yerevan dungeon

Staged an orgy of slaughter by hatchet…

To raise, once more, the old virulent rancor

And like searing vitriol

fling it—as infamy—at each other’s face…?

Recall how died Hamazasp the warrior?

To recall, recall still? Why, when by now,

The heavy, leveling roller of history

Has passed over all rancor and acrimony …

And why not return to the wind

That which ill winds had brought to us

And sow dark seeds of conflict

Amongst brethren-at-heart?

Why not pluck out from our verdant spirit

Those base growths as toxic weeds

And remain unaware, that this old conflict

Was the bloody game of our cruel lot

And the ultimate hilarity of our fate

Thrown at our exhausted people’s eyes

Still tearful with endless miseries…

Perhaps, a mindless, inebriated deity

Still dictated, that a whole country

Be put to the sword,

That an entire nation be sent to the desert

To be slaughtered to the last child and elderly,

To have virgin and new bride raped at will,

To have Cross and Altar desecrated with no fear,

And full half of it—a million lives—

To be devoured by death,

So that the other half may survive and thrive,

Yet, its newborn country to be dampened

Once more with Armenian blood – this time,

By Armenian hands….

Men may be able to displace mountains

And rein in rivers with brute force —

But, who is the one

Able to fake the verdict of ages,

And draw a curtain across the blue sky

To hide the shining star of gallantry?

“Dashnak hounds”?

But, who are they, all these hounds?

Against whose sacred memory,

A certain Abov, versifier and hunter of words,

Has come to empty his paper quiver…

Are they dogs? Those saintly warriors,

Men turned to dust for the love of soil,

Whose hearts, like bursting bombs,

And their very lives, like a wild tempest

At the mercy of harsh Armenian mountains,

With a mountain of grudge against the foe,

Marched from life to death….

Are they dogs, these splendid heroes,

Risen to soar like legendary dragons

At the early dawn of our freedom,

To become stunning spirits of folklore?

Those, who in the darkest of days

Rambled on as illuminating bonfires

To rekindle the light lost eons ago

And make it shine again in Armenian huts,

And the rainbow of justice to arch

High above Armenian lands,

So that the precise plow may pierce

The tortured flank of our black soil,

And in the furrows, instead of warm sweat,

let no blood drip from the peasant’s brow,

So that at the sacred table of repast

There be no curse heard instead of Grace,

And make the yellow moon of justice

Never appear like an open wound

To the sleepy eyes of our children.

***

On the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia (1918-1920), the Armenian Weekly announced that it will be periodically publishing the English translation of Andranik Tzarukian’s epic 1945 poem “Tught ar Yerevan” (“Letter to Yerevan”).

The translation, which will be published in parts and culminate on the Centennial of the First Republic of Armenia, is a collaborative effort between the editor of the Armenian Weekly Rupen Janbazian and former editor of the Armenian Review and former director of the ARF and First Republic of Armenia Archives Tatul Sonentz-Papazian.