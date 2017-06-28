Armenian President Serge Sarkisian (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump
OH MY GOD two clowns are going to meet together .
When the President of Armenia meets with Pres. Trump, the major topic that should be discussed is the sniping & killing of Artsakh Armenian Soldiers month after month whereby hundreds of not only Artsakh Armenian Soldiers but numerous Armenians in the Villages. Should be the number one topic to have Pres. Trump stop this continuous killing before a war breaks out between the two. Also, Pres. Trump must know that Artsakh has always been part of historic Armenia & how Stalin carved up our Historic Lands with the Turks.
