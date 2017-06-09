Meetings in Philadelphia Reaffirm Hamazkayin Mission

Five New Members Join Chapter

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—A gathering took place in Philadelphia that focused on the present activities and future trajectory of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society in the area. Upon the invitation of the Philadelphia Hamazkayin Executive Committee, Hamazkayin Central Executive member unger Hrair Baronian, together with Hamazkayin Eastern Regional Executive members ungerouhis Anny Aghajanian (secretary) and Kari Ghezarian (treasurer), held a meeting with the Hamazkayin Executive Committee of Philadelphia, as well as members of the local chapter and the parents of the youth enrolled in the Hamazkayin Meghety dance group. The meeting took place on April 30 in the Terhanian Hall of Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church.

Unger Hrand Jilizian, chair of the Philadelphia Hamazkayin chapter, opened the meeting and welcomed the invitees and those present, and invited Baronian to address those gathered. Baronian congratulated the chapter for its five new members who joined the organization in recent weeks. He spoke about the mission of the organization, which aims to nourish and teach the Armenian culture and language to the new generation. He emphasized the importance of engaging the youth in organizational life, to prepare them for leadership roles. He stressed that the future of the organization, as well as the nation, rests in the engagement of the younger generations.

Later, the parents of the youth enrolled in the dance group joined the meeting. Baronian thanked the parents for their dedication and commitment to Armenian culture exhibited in their children’s engagement in the Hamazkayin dance group. He also spoke about the importance of keeping the culture alive through dance and music, as well as Hamazkayin’s mission of supporting cultural and educational initiatives.

The meetings were warm and inspiring, and gave way to discussions on the work of the organization, as well as the needs of the community.