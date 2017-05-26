UCLA Offers Summer High School Heritage Language Program

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—The Center for World Languages at the University of California, Los Angeles is offering special language classes for high school students who speak, understand, and/or hear Armenian, Korean, Persian, or Russian at home and want to learn to read, write, and expand their listening and speaking skills. The classes will be held July 10–August 3, Monday –Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The enrollment fee is $200 and students may earn up to one year of high school foreign language credit.

The language classes are specifically designed for heritage language students. This typically means that the student heard the language at home throughout their childhood, but was educated primarily in English. The program uses the most up-to-date pedagogical methods in curriculum design, instructional approach, and assessment. The courses are thematically designed and project based, offering a fun and challenging opportunity to study the home language and meet other heritage speakers from the greater Los Angeles area.

The courses are taught on the UCLA campus by UCLA instructors or graduate students. Students will get an opportunity to develop their heritage language proficiency in a 4-week course while being immersed in a real life college environment at such a prestigious university. The program also arranges for a college admissions counselor to come and give an in-depth presentation on what it takes to get into UCLA.

Enrollment is now open at http://www.hslanguages.ucla.edu/hslanguages. Contact the Center for World Languages with any questions at (310) 825-2510 or hslanguages@international.ucla.edu.