Obituary: Dr. Jacob C. Baboian

Nov. 25, 1924 – May 2, 2017

BABOIAN, Dr. Jacob C of Watertown, Mass., on May 2, 2017. Beloved husband of Ruby (Chorebanian) Baboian. Devoted father of John Baboian and his wife Lisa of Belmont, and June Baboian of Watertown. Loving grandfather of Alex, Jonathan, and Christina Baboian. Dear brother of Rev. Charles Baboian of Pa., Richard Baboian of Ga., the late Dr. Robert Baboian and the late Mary (Baboian) Balyosian. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

Dr. “Jake” was a well-respected Optometrist in Watertown with a practice that spanned over 50 years. A graduate of the New England College of Optometry in Boston, class of 1950, he spent the majority of his life examining patients and fitting and dispensing eye glasses from his home office on Mt. Auburn St in Watertown, Mass. He graduated from Watertown High School, class of 1943.

He was a World War II veteran, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant, receiving a Purple Heart for having received shrapnel wounds to 10 parts of his body, and a Bronze Star for his service in the European conflict. In 2003, he put together a series of his WWII stories into book form and self-published “The Combat Rifleman: World War II Memories.”

He was also an amateur musician, playing euphonium for the Waltham American Legion Band for over 40 years. He also played cornet and trombone, and played both as he began his musicianship during the 1940s Big Band era. He was also a singer with a deep resonant bass voice, as anyone who knew him will attest to. He sang in the First Armenian Church choir for decades, and with the Armenian National Choral Society of Greater Boston.

A memorial service was held at the First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Ave., Belmont on Saturday, May 6. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Ave, Belmont, Mass. 02478, or to the Waltham American Legion Band, c/o Post 156, 215 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, Mass. 02452.