Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund Announces Successful Deployment of Military-Grade First Aid Kits

Two Strategic Border Regions in Artsakh are Fully Operational; Three More Will Receive Military-Grade First Aid Kits this Summer

Since its inception in May 2016, through the generous contributions of its donors, the Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund (AWHF) has raised and deployed over $400,000 to Artsakh.

In May 2017, AWHF visited two strategic border regions in Artsakh (zoramas) to monitor the deployment of 3,000 U.S.-made Tactical Combat Casualty Care Systems deployed in Dec. 2016. These kits are used by the U.S. Army to prevent combat deaths from extremity bleeding, lacerated lungs, and breathing difficulties caused by penetrating trauma. In each region, AWHF representatives observed a professionally executed deployment of three levels of kits, from squad medics to front-line soldiers. Each soldier has been properly trained on kits assigned to them, and undergoes weekly refreshers.

Advanced training is provided by the new Combat Medic School (funded by the U.S. Government) and is unique to the entire region.

Sadly, both regions have suffered multiple Azerbaijani attacks, and several casualties have already been treated by heroic medics and delivered safely to hospitals for recovery.

AWHF Accelerates Next Shipment of First-Aid Kits

The AWHF is seeking donations to quickly cover 100% of the Artsakh border (all 10 zoramases) and protect our troops from constant Azerbaijani aggression. Thanks to early contributions from donors, as well as assistance from the Armenian Medical Fund USA ($90,000 for 2017) and the Hamazkayin New York chapter ($20,000), the AWHF is accelerating the next shipment of kits, totaling $150,000, to fully cover three additional zoramases. Once deployed, the AWHF will have covered approximately 50% of the Artsakh border with advanced, life-saving equipment.

AWHF Funds Advanced Treatment for Avetis Zargaryan

The AWHF raised $30,000 to fund the advanced treatment for Avetis Zargaryn, the most heavily injured surviving hero of the April 2016 war. Avetis’ spine was severely injured in multiple areas from combat wounds, leaving him paralyzed for eight months. In mid-January, AWHF transported Avetis to Moscow for intensive, advanced treatment. Within two months, Avetis was able to sit upright, move his arms and legs, and even brush his own teeth. Avetis is now back in Yerevan for rest and basic rehabilitation. As soon as Avetis is ready, the AWHF has committed to funding one more treatment session in Moscow. The AWHF thanked all its donors who saved this young hero from permanent paralysis.

About the AWHF

Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to serving heroes, standing with them through challenging times, saving lives, and supporting the rehabilitation of wounded heroes who have sacrificed all for the homeland.

The AWHF founders will continue to cover all administrative costs to ensure that 100% of every dollar donated goes toward procuring and deploying modern equipment to our heroes, and that all aid and equipment reaches 100% of its intended recipients through a rigorous monitoring mechanism.

Support AWHF Initiatives

AWHF ask donors, as well as other charitable organizations, to join in their initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.armenianwoundedheroes.com; write to info@armenianwoundedheroes.com; or follow on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ArmenianHeroes/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ArmenianHeroes)