A scene from a 2014 Armenian Genocide protest in Washington (Photo: Justin Kaladjian)
We congratulate Armenians in their demonstration in Washington, DC on the Armenian Genocide of 1915 whereby up to 2 million Armenians were either slaughtered or starved to death on their marches. As of this April 24th, the U.S. has yet to recognize & pass in the Senate & House this well documented Genocide. Our new President Trump also has put it aside with pressure by the Turks. Also, the State of Israel has also not recognized our tragedy. Shame on the U.S. for none-recognition of what our people went through.
