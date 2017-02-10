Panel Discussion on Artsakh to Take Place at MIT on March 9

NKR Ombudsman, Armenia’s First Ambassador to U.S to Take Part in Panel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.— The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)/Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues, in conjunction with the MIT Armenian Society (MITAS), will present a panel discussion titled “Spotlight on Nagorno-Karabagh: The Four-Day War and its Aftermath – Perspectives on Security, Diplomacy, and the Prospects for a Lasting Peace.”

The discussion will be held on March 9 at 7 p.m. at Massachusetts Institute of Techology (MIT) (MIT 2-190, MIT, Memorial Drive, Cambridge, Mass.).

The panel will be moderated by Nagorno-Karabagh (Artsakh/NKR) program director of the Tufenkian Foundation Dr. Antranig Kasbarian, and will feature panelists Ruben Melikyan (NKR Ombudsman) and Ambassador Rouben Shougarian (Tufts University Professor and Armenia’s first Ambassador to the U.S.). Other participants will be announced prior to the event.

For more information contact hq@naasr.org or narek@mit.edu.