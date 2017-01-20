Latest:

Armenia-Uzbekistan Soccer Match in Turkey Canceled Due to Security Considerations

By on January 20, 2017 in Headline, News // 2 Comments // // Print

YEREVAN (A.W.)—A friendly match between the national soccer teams of Armenia and Uzbekistan scheduled to take place in Antalya, Turkey on Feb. 12, was recently canceled due to security considerations.

Armenian soccer fans (Photo: Photolure)

“Considering the fact that terrorist acts have recently been frequent throughout Turkey, the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) has decided to forego the friendly match with the Uzbekistan [national] team, due to security considerations,” read a statement released by the FFA on Jan. 20.

 

  1. avatar Vahagn // January 20, 2017 at 1:14 pm // Reply

    Why not have it in either Armenia or Uzbekistan?

