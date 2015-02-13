New Book: ‘In the Shadow of the Sultan’

In the Shadow of the Sultan by R.P. Sevadjian is a historical coming of age novel, published by Yerani Publications in December 2014. It is the story of a boy in his early teens who leaves his home and journeys 200 miles to his grandmother’s town.

The story is set in the late summer of 1896, during the height of the Hamidian Massacres in Asia Minor—the prelude to the Armenian Genocide of 1915. The story is written for teenagers, young adults, and those who have little or no familiarity with Armenian history of the period.

The novel will provide insight into the way Armenians lived at the time. Foreign words have been footnoted and a glossary provided, as well as a list of personal names and their meanings. Short historical notes also guide the reader.

In the Shadow has been written as a continuous narrative, without chapter headings. The psychological implications of violence—graphically described in the narrative—often results in trauma. This, in certain types of behavior, is hinted at in the text: coldness, false bravery, survivor’s guilt, and haunting and recurring nightmares.

The narrator of the story is the embodiment of what it means to be a Western Armenian: forever cast out of his homeland, a notion that is relatable and topical today. As the Middle East experiences a new age of volatility, displacement is a problem thousands face every day.