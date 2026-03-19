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“Miracle-Worker” Shurishkan Gospel on display at the Matenadaran

Gayane BarseghyanMarch 19, 2026Last Updated: March 19, 2026
0 2 minutes read
Shurishkan Gospel on display at the Matenadaran in 2026

On March 10, the Shurishkan Gospel, or Shurishkani Avetaran, went on exhibit at the Matenadaran, formally the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts in Yerevan. Before being established in Yerevan in 1939, the Matenadaran was a part of Saint Etchmiadzin. Armenian manuscripts date back to the 5th century when Mesrop Mashtots, the creator of the Armenian alphabet, began producing them, as explained on the Matenadaran’s official page. While the Catholicosate has maintained a collection of manuscripts through the centuries, its current library was established at Saint Etchmiadzin in 1441.

The Matenadaran building designed by Grigoryan

The Matenadaran’s building in Yerevan was designed by architect Mark Grigoryan, and construction began in 1945. When the building opened to the public in 1959, it became a research institute. In 1962, it was renamed after Mashtots. A new research building designed by architect Arthur Meschyan was built in 2011.

Today, the Matenadaran’s collection encompasses 20,000 manuscripts in Armenian and other languages, including Greek, Arabic, Persian, Assyrian, Latin, Ethiopian, Georgian and Hebrew. The Research Institute carries out restoration of ancient manuscripts, prompting their rebirth.

The Matenadaran houses both the largest and the smallest Armenian manuscripts, as well as original manuscripts, like the “Book of Lamentations” by Grigor Narekatsi. It cares for undecipherable, blackened manuscripts that were uncovered from the caves in the Lori Province, near the Sanahin and Haghpat Monasteries. The building also contains a laboratory showcasing Armenian arts of the Middle Ages, including the Smell of Paradise, Matenis – the ancient Royal Elixir that Armenian kings drank each morning to boost their vigor, longevity and health. As for Matenadaran’s collection of Gospels, it includes the Zoravor Gospel and the Shurishkan Gospel. 

Zoravor Gospel was preserved in Zoravor St. Astvatsatsin church of Yerevan before being passed to the Matenadaran for permanent preservation.

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Matenis, Royal Elixir on display at the Matenadaran’s Laboratory of Armenian arts of the Middle Ages

The Shurishkan Gospel was also known as “Grandfather” (or “Pap” in Armenian), “Red” (Karmir) and St. Barsegh Kesaratsi Gospel. It was written by Fr. Barsegh in the Aspisnak village of Kajberunik province of Van in 1498. It is renowned for working wonders and healing people, gaining the reputation of “miracle-worker” and “dream-fulfiller.”

The Shurishkan Gospel’s cover is made of silver. At its center is a garnet; the four corners showcase the faces of four evangelists. The uniqueness of the Gospel lies in the fact that its pages lack miniature paintings. 

The signboard installed in the Matenadaran reveals the history behind the transportation and preservation of the Gospel: “During the forced deportation of Armenians in the years 1603-1604, under the reign of Shah Abbas I of Iran (1587-1629), the family of the priest Der Grigor safeguarded the Gospel by transporting it to the Monastery of St. Barsegh of Caesarea, situated in the village of Shurishkan within the Peria district of Persia. There it remained undisturbed for 370 years. In 1973, its heirs, Nerses and Mateos Tsarukyans, bestowed this venerable manuscript upon the Matenadaran.”

It is worth noting that the Gospel was buried underground in the village of Shurishkan. Interestingly, it remained unspoiled for seven years, buried under a willow tree for protection. After unearthing it, people were astounded by its near-perfect condition, with only the first two pages showing slight damage. 

Now, every year, the Shurishkan Gospel is brought to St. Gevorg church in Armenia’s Mughni village on Krknazatik, the Sunday following Easter, in celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Moreover, the Shurishkan Gospel is exhibited at the Matenadaran Museum every year, so that people experience the wonders of this special Gospel.

This year, the Gospel will remain on display at the Matenadaran until April 10.

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Gayane BarseghyanMarch 19, 2026Last Updated: March 19, 2026
0 2 minutes read
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Gayane Barseghyan

Gayane Barseghyan is a lecturer at Brusov State University in Yerevan, Armenia. The scope of her research comprises studies in Linguistics and Romano-Germanic Philology.

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