ARF Sebouh Gomideh recognizes the achievements of Dr. Saro Sarkisian

The ARF Sebouh Gomideh proudly recognizes and congratulates esteemed community member Dr. Saro Sarkisian for his extraordinary accomplishments and contributions to the field of oncology.

Dr. Sarkisian has achieved a remarkable national distinction as the first physician in the United States certified to practice Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer. This FDA-approved therapy represents the first major advancement for this stage of pancreatic cancer in more than three decades. His leadership in pioneering this treatment offers renewed hope to patients facing one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancers.

Through this innovative therapy, Dr. Sarkisian is helping extend patients’ lives while avoiding additional systemic side effects, allowing individuals to preserve their quality of life during treatment. Becoming the first physician in the country to practice this therapy for pancreatic cancer reflects not only Dr. Sarkisian’s clinical excellence but also his courage and vision to lead medical innovation in an area where treatment options have historically been limited.

Dr. Sarkisian’s accomplishments are grounded in a strong and diverse educational background that spans international medical training, specialized oncology expertise, health care leadership and emerging medical technologies.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Aleppo in Syria, where he built a solid foundation in medical science and compassionate patient care. He later continued his postgraduate medical training in the United States at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, completing his internal medicine residency at one of the nation’s leading academic medical institutions. There, he developed expertise in managing complex adult medical conditions and refined the clinical judgment that would guide his future specialization.

Driven by a deep passion for cancer care, Dr. Sarkisian pursued advanced subspecialty training through a hematology and medical oncology fellowship at the Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute in Allentown, Pennsylvania. During this rigorous fellowship, he gained comprehensive experience diagnosing and treating both blood disorders and solid tumors, emphasizing evidence-based medicine and multidisciplinary collaboration.

Recognizing the growing importance of leadership in modern health care systems, Dr. Sarkisian also earned a Master of Health Administration (MHA) from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This advanced degree equipped him with the strategic and organizational expertise necessary to improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes on a broader scale.

Continuing his commitment to medical innovation, Dr. Sarkisian completed specialized studies in artificial intelligence in health care at Harvard Medical School, positioning himself at the forefront of integrating advanced technologies into clinical oncology practice.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Sarkisian and his family remain deeply connected to our community. Dr. Sarkisian, his wife Tsoghig, and their two children, Kareen and Arman, are cherished members of the Greater Washington, D.C., Armenian community.

The ARF Sebouh Gomideh proudly celebrates Dr. Sarkisian’s dedication to lifelong learning, his pioneering leadership in introducing TTFields therapy for pancreatic cancer in the United States and his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of patients. His achievements bring honor not only to the medical field but also to our Armenian community and inspire future generations to pursue excellence in service to humanity.