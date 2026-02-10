New book documents Armenian cultural heritage sites in Artsakh

YEREVAN — Spiritual Artsakh NGO has announced the release of The Tangible Cultural Monuments of the Republic of Artsakh, a comprehensive two-volume ethnographic publication documenting endangered, millennia-old Armenian religious and cultural heritage sites across Artsakh.

The 1,088-page publication catalogs 5,658 monuments across 308 indigenous Armenian settlements in eight regions of Artsakh — sites now at risk following the large-scale displacement of the Armenian population from Artsakh in 2023. The publication is available for free download in both English and Armenian.

“Our publication is a testament to the enduring resilience of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenians and the significance of safeguarding and preserving our Christian heritage,” said Dr. Vahram Balayan, co-author and professor of historical sciences. “The concise inventory provides photographs of numerous sites — many of which were tragically and deliberately destroyed, altered or remain at risk. By educating future generations, this critical documentation advocates for legal protections through relevant international platforms and organizations.”

Since 2020, approximately 150,000 indigenous Armenians have been displaced from their ancestral homeland of Artsakh following the 44-day war, a subsequent 10-month blockade and a renewed military offensive by Azerbaijan in 2023. Offering a systematic inventory of cultural heritage monuments — including monasteries, churches, khachkars (cross-stones) and cemeteries — the publication authenticates each site by detailing its location, type, historical period, function, architectural style, artistry, historical context and current state of preservation.

Beyond raising global awareness of the urgent need to protect these cultural monuments, this evidence-based repository supports academic research on Artsakh’s longstanding historical, ethnographic, cultural and religious traditions.

Emphasizing the publication’s core purpose, co-author Melanya Balayan, associate professor and candidate of historical sciences, said, “We aim to ensure that the rich cultural tapestry of Artsakh is not forgotten amid ongoing attempts at state-sponsored erasure.”

The Tangible Cultural Monuments of the Republic of Artsakh is co-authored by several prominent Artsakh historians, including:

Dr. Vahram Balayan, professor of historical sciences, senior research fellow and head of the research group at the Institute of History, National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia.

Melanya Balayan , associate professor and candidate of historical sciences, former director of the Artsakh State Historical and Geographical Museum and research fellow at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia.

Lernik Hovhannisyan, chair of archaeology and ethnography at Yerevan State University, and former chair of the Diocesan Council of Artsakh.

Slava Sargsyan, a recognized expert in monument studies known for documenting Armenian monasteries and fortresses in Artsakh.

The publication was funded by the Vahe Fattal Foundation in honor of the memory and legacy of Vahe Fattal — an artist, graphic designer and creator of the Republic of Artsakh’s flag — who was awarded the Artsakh Presidential Order of St. Mesrop Mashtots.

For more information about The Tangible Cultural Monuments of the Republic of Artsakh, or to arrange interviews with the authors, contact info@artsakhculturalheritage.org.

About Spiritual Artsakh NGO

The Spiritual Artsakh NGO was established in 2023 in response to the Artsakh conflict, which resulted in the forced displacement of the indigenous Armenian population from its ancestral homeland. The organization’s mission is to preserve, document and maintain a comprehensive knowledge repository grounded in tangible evidence of the rich and ancient ethnographic, cultural and religious heritage of Artsakh’s Armenian population.