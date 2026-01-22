Artsakh: The challenges of a humanitarian crisis at Complutense University 

MADRID — On Jan. 14, 2026, the Hall of Degrees at the Faculty of Geography and History of the Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM) became a space for analysis and reflection during the lecture, “Artsakh: Challenges of a Humanitarian Crisis.” The event featured Emilio Alberto Salvatierra, a White Helmet volunteer during the 2023 humanitarian mission to Armenia and a postgraduate specialist in genocide and crimes against humanity, who provided an in-depth look at the complexities of the regional situation.

A necessary analysis in the current context

The conference aimed to challenge both the academic community and civil society regarding the humanitarian hurdles faced by thousands in Artsakh. At a time when global humanitarian aid is under unprecedented pressure, the situation in the South Caucasus demands a critical and committed perspective.

Several key points were addressed during the session:

Historical Parallel (1915 vs. 2023): Salvatierra discussed the construction of “negative otherness.” In 1915, Armenians were transformed into second-class citizens and later scapegoated as internal enemies. In 2023, the Azerbaijani regime institutionalized Armenophobia through dehumanizing discourse, portraying Armenians as “viruses” or “invaders.”

Hunger as a Weapon: In 1915, death caravans were sent to the Deir ez-Zor desert to ensure Armenians died of hunger, thirst and exhaustion. Similarly, the nine-month blockade of the Lachin Corridor by the Azerbaijani regime acted as a modern medieval siege, attempting to break the population’s will by depriving them of food, medicine and energy.

The role of Turkey and pan-Turkism: The Armenian Genocide was a tool to create a homogeneous Turkish state intended to unite Turkic peoples. During the 2020 war and until the final expulsion of Armenians from Artsakh, Turkey provided total military support to Azerbaijan under the slogan “Two States, One Nation.”

International indifference and realpolitik: During the Armenian Genocide, the world was preoccupied with World War I; while powers denounced the atrocities, there were no concrete interventions. In 2020, the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the war in Ukraine and a European energy crisis. The resulting need for Azerbaijani gas led to a complicit silence while ethnic cleansing took place.

“What we saw in Artsakh in 2023 was not a new territorial conflict, but the final chapter of the Armenian Genocide that began even before 1915,” Salvatierra reflected. “The technology changed from bayonets to Bayraktar drones, but the ideology of eliminating ‘the other’ and the silence of the world remained identical.”

The impact of the conference

The lecture emphasized the importance of keeping conflicts that are often relegated to the background of the news cycle on the public agenda. It also highlighted the role of universities like UCM in exposing ethnic cleansing and promoting the study of human rights violations.

The event was received as an invitation to reflect on collective responsibility toward global humanitarian crises. Salvatierra offered an international perspective, suggesting that the crisis in Artsakh is not an isolated event but a symptom of broader challenges currently facing international law.

The program reaffirmed the Chair of Armenian Studies at the Faculty of Geography and History’s commitment to training critical citizens who are aware of urgent global realities. Salvatierra expressed gratitude to the Chair, specifically to Francisco Zurian, for the invitation.

A call to action

Salvatierra concluded by dedicating his contribution to the memory of the 120,000 people of Artsakh forced to abandon their ancestral lands, especially the thousands of children whose innocence was destroyed by the Azerbaijani regime.

“I do not come to merely transmit information, but to build collectively on the foundation of universal values of solidarity and commitment,” he stated. “I only try to be the voice of those whom the world could not or did not want to hear.”