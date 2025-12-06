Khachkar Studios has announced a new milestone in its sweeping effort to renew Armenian Christian life in the United States: the release of $10 million to go directly to the “Faithful” of the Armenian Eastern Diocese. The funding comes from the organization’s previously unveiled $100 million commitment to revitalizing Judeo-Christian communities.

The initiative centers on two urgent goals: increasing the number of Armenian Christians who attend church regularly and raising the Social Return on Investment (SROI) generated by parishes. After a two-year analysis of 106 Armenian parishes, Khachkar Studios determined that only 3% of Armenians attend church weekly, despite a widespread belief among leaders that the figure is much higher. The organization aims to boost attendance to 6% within five years.

Financially, the plan is designed to encourage collaboration with Khachkar Studios’ Biblically-rooted management “Framework,” a structured approach to benchmarking and financial discipline. Parishes or individuals who work within this “Framework” may qualify for up to $500,000 over five years.

To support this effort, Khachkar Studios has released six public educational materials — including briefing packets, donor analyses and short audiovisual explainers — that highlight how financial transparency and disciplined management can strengthen both parish operations and spiritual life.

A major media campaign is also underway. Khachkar Studios will distribute educational content across all Armenian news outlets and leading American publications, hoping this broad exposure will help parishioners and community leaders appreciate the transformative potential of the “Framework.”

The message behind the initiative is clear: renewal begins with people, not institutions alone. By directing resources straight to the “Faithful,” Khachkar Studios is betting that energized, well-equipped parishioners can spark the cultural and spiritual revitalization long needed in the Armenian Christian diaspora.