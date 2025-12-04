Announcements

Photography of Ancient Armenia featured in new 2026 wall calendar

December 4, 2025
The 2026 Ancient Armenia wall calendar by Matthew Karanian

A selection of photographs from the illustrated history book, “The Armenian Highland,” has been published in a newly released 2026 wall calendar.

The calendar features 18 color photographs from Artsakh, Ani, Van, Kars, Kharpert and today’s Republic of Armenia, as well as a scene from the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem. It also includes maps of ancient Armenia and the Armenian Highland.

The photographs are by Matthew Karanian, author of several books about Armenia, including “The Armenian Highland” and “Historic Armenia After 100 Years.”

“The photographs celebrate the history of the Armenian nation,” Karanian said. Many of the images depict ancient scenes outside today’s Republic of Armenia. This is because “most of historic Armenia is currently located outside of today’s Armenian Republic,” he explained.

Nevertheless, he added that “every image depicts an important part of ancient Armenian culture and history,” including the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem.

The 2026 Ancient Armenia wall calendar is available from www.HistoricArmeniaBook.com for the online discounted price of $24.95 with free shipping within the U.S. The calendar measures 12 x 18 inches, and covers the 13-month period from December 2025 through December 2026.

Mail orders are also accepted. A check for $25.95 may be mailed to Stone Garden Press, P.O. Box 943, Pasadena, California 91102.

