Armenian Relief Society marks 115 years of humanitarian and national service

The 115th anniversary of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) was commemorated in Yerevan, reaffirming the organization’s enduring humanitarian and national mission. The Central Executive Board (CEB), the Central Office and numerous ARS members, guests and friends from around the world participated in the celebrations.

The ARS CEB convened its plenary meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14. The next day, a statue of the organization’s founder, Edward Agnouni, was unveiled at the Garo and Alice Gureghian Hall of the ARS Armenian Cultural Center — highlighting the human and national significance of his accomplishments. That same day, the ARS CEB visited the ARF Bureau.

Thursday, Oct. 16, featured a visit to the ARS Mother and Child Health and Birthing Center, where members observed the center’s programs and new mammography equipment. The delegation then visited the ARS “Hekiat” kindergarten in the Akhurian community of the Shirak region, where around 250 ARS members were warmly welcomed by children expressing their joy and gratitude.

Later, in the village of Beniamin, the official opening ceremony of the “Hearths of Hope” program took place. This initiative provides housing to Artsakh Armenian families displaced from their homeland. On this occasion, the ARS CEB once again expressed its deep gratitude to all donors and volunteers whose support made the project possible.

On Friday, Oct. 17, the ARS organized a conference at the Komitas Museum in Yerevan. Five speakers discussed issues relevant to the ARS’s work, including the challenges faced by Armenian women and the people of Artsakh.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A gala dinner on Saturday, Oct. 18, celebrated the 115th anniversary, attended by more than 400 guests. The following day, a grand ceremony at the Hakob Paronyan Musical Comedy Theater honored the ARS’s pan-Armenian mission. The event recognized ARS members Ungh. Hasmik Derderian, Ungh. Angele Manoogian and Ungh. Shakeh Basmadjian, and presented the ARS “Ararat” Award to the Aznavour Foundation.

Monday, Oct. 20, included a visit to the Lori region, with memorable moments at the Haghpat and Sanahin monasteries, followed by meetings with ARS chapters in Vanadzor, Spitak and Stepanavan.

Tuesday, Oct. 21, began with a Hokehankisd service in Yerablur for the souls of deceased ARS members, followed by visits to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Call of Artsakh memorial and Sose Mayrig’s grave, where wreaths were laid. ARS members also paid tribute at the graves of heroes who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

The CEB later met with Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, Prelate of the Artsakh Diocese, who expressed gratitude for the ARS’s dedicated service to Artsakh and its people.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The next day, members visited churches at Lake Sevan and met with ARS chapters in Gavar, Sevan, Jambarak and Vartenis.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, the ARS CEB and Office staff paid a visit to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, where Archbishop Nathan Hovhannisian, Director of the External Relations and Protocol Department of the Mother See, conveyed his blessings and appreciation of His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians. The Archbishop praised the ARS’s fruitful humanitarian and national contributions, expressing confidence in the organization’s continued mission.

The following day, the ARS presented “Best Student” program awards to 100 students from Armenia, Artsakh and Javakhk, highlighting the ARS’s commitment to supporting Armenian youth.

The 115th anniversary celebrations in Yerevan reaffirmed the Armenian Relief Society’s unwavering dedication to its mission and motto: “With the People, For the People.”

ARS CENTRAL EXECUTIVE BOARD