ANCA Eastern Region Gala unites community in service to the Armenian Cause

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region brought together hundreds of community leaders, elected officials and grassroots advocates on October 11, 2025, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center for its 19th Annual Gala — a powerful demonstration of the community’s unshakable commitment to the Armenian Cause. The event honored lifelong servants of the Armenian community and allies, and saluted the growing Armenian professional network, while raising critical funds for the organization’s grassroots work across 31 Eastern U.S. states.

The gala raised over $300,000 to support the ANCA Eastern Region’s vital civic engagement efforts, youth leadership programs and efforts to advance Armenian security, justice for Artsakh and the viability of the Armenian nation.

The evening was made possible in large part through the Legacy Sponsorship — the gala’s highest tier of support — of the Manguikian family. The late Dr. Dertad Manguikian, along with his wife, Seta and their family — Dr. Alex and Jill Manguikian, Andre and Jessica Manguikian and Tina Manguikian — have been steadfast supporters of the Armenian community and the ANCA’s mission. “The Manguikians have been role models to me, as humble servants of the community, modest in their approach yet profound in their impact,” stated Dr. Ara Chalian, Chair of the ANCA Eastern Region. “Dr. Dertad, who we recently lost, along with Seta and their family, exemplifies the values that sustain our movement: quiet dedication, fierce resolve, generous spirit and commitment to future generations.”

The gala honored the Congressional Armenian Caucus with the Freedom Award; philanthropist Dean Shahinian with the inaugural Service and Spirit Award; the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention with the inaugural Global Genocide Prevention Award; lifelong advocates Garo Armenian and Paul Jamushian with the Vahan Cardashian Award; and the region’s youth who completed the 2025 ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program and the joint ANCA/Armenian Legal Center Fellowship. Historian and Artsakh war veteran Dr. Robert Krikorian, who recently retired from two decades of public service at the U.S. Department of State, served as Master of Ceremonies.

Emma Soghomonian beautifully performed the national anthems of the United States, Armenia and Artsakh, after which Dr. Krikorian invited attendees to observe a moment of silence for the victims of the Artsakh Genocide and all those who have given their lives in defense of the homeland.

A call to service and action

In his opening remarks, Dr. Krikorian reflected on Armenia’s precarious position in the world. “It is really nothing short of remarkable that Armenia even exists as an independent country,” he stated. “From a great power and regional power perspective, Armenia is a spoiler, preventing these powers from achieving their geopolitical goals. Armenia stands alone in the world, except for us. As my friend Aram Hamparian has characterized it, the diaspora is Armenia’s second army.”

ANCA Eastern Region chair, Dr. Ara Chalian, emphasized the critical importance of political engagement in his opening remarks. “We cannot stay absent or reluctantly engaged. We have to dive into the next level,” he stated. He went on to challenge attendees and non-attendees alike to carry the energy, urgency and sense of responsibility from the event, channeling the challenges and opportunities before them into meaningful, positive action.

He outlined key priorities, affirming unequivocal support for the release of hostages; the territorial integrity of Armenia; the right of return for Armenians to their indigenous Artsakh homeland; the protection of democratic values, including due process, the right to dissent and free expression in Armenia.

He concluded with an urgent message: “We’re in a very trying time. We have many odds stacked against us. But as I look around the room, I see the breadth and depth and the strength that has gathered here. And this is the tip of the iceberg.”

Congressional Armenian Caucus receives Freedom Award on 30th anniversary

ANCA Eastern Region Board member Sosy Bouroujian introduced the Congressional Armenian Caucus, recipients of the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award — the organization’s highest honor for public servants who have dedicated themselves to advancing the sovereignty and security of the Armenian people.

Founded in 1995 by Representative Frank Pallone and former Congressman John Porter, the Armenian Caucus has championed Armenian-American priorities for three decades. Today, under the leadership of Representatives Frank Pallone, Gus Bilirakis, Brad Sherman and David Valadao, the Caucus continues its bipartisan work on issues central to the Armenian Cause.

Congressional Armenian Caucus co-chair Brad Sherman accepted the award on behalf of the Caucus, accompanied by his wife, Lisa and daughter, Molly. He discussed the evolution of the Armenian Caucus, from Armenian Genocide recognition to expanded current priorities, including “enforcing Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, providing that the people of Artsakh are able to return in safety and dignity to their homes and ensuring that the hostages being held in Baku are released.”

Rep. Sherman discussed practical U.S.-Armenia policy priorities and concluded by emphasizing the importance of democratic values. “And it has never been more important for Yerevan to demonstrate that freedom of speech, and the rule of law and the rights of those who dissent are as protected there as they are in every other country.”

Dean Shahinian receives inaugural Service and Spirit Award

ANCA Endowment treasurer Chris Hekimian introduced Dean Shahinian, recipient of the inaugural ANCA Eastern Region Service and Spirit Award, which recognizes individuals whose commitment to public service and generous philanthropy is based on the enduring values of Armenian faith, identity and intergenerational continuity.

Shahinian’s impressive career includes work at the Office of Thrift Supervision, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Senate Banking Committee, where he served as lead drafter of the securities provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley and Dodd-Frank Acts. Beyond government service, Shahinian has been deeply engaged in the Armenian Church and is the principal sponsor of the ANCA Rising Leaders program as well as speakerships honoring his parents — Grace and Paul Shahinian — at Catholic University and Fresno State University, among other noted educational institutions. Hekimian shared how Shahinian has sponsored five khatchkars (Armenian cross-stones) throughout the United States, overseeing their design and placement.

In his acceptance remarks, Shahinian shared the story behind his khatchkar initiative, explaining how a donation request from the Center for Christian Study in Charlottesville, Va., led to an unexpected opportunity to share Armenian heritage with broader audiences in Virginia, California and Wisconsin. “I just would like to say that I commend you. I praise you for honoring individuals,” Shahinian stated, reflecting on the significance of community recognition and noting that while such service may not receive public accolades, the Armenian community can honor and encourage one another for their contributions.

Lemkin Institute honored with inaugural Global Genocide Prevention Award

Nairi Diratsouian, ANCA Eastern Region’s Legislative Affairs and Community Relations Director, introduced the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Human Security, recipient of the inaugural Global Genocide Prevention Award.

“This award is more than a symbol. It is a promise — a promise that our people and all peoples at risk of extermination or erasure will never stand alone,” Diratsouian stated. She noted that when the Artsakh genocide unfolded, “the Lemkin Institute acted with unwavering moral courage. With unflinching clarity, they named the crime of genocide.”

Dr. Elisa von Joeden-Forgey accepted the award on behalf of the Lemkin Institute. “In the world we have today, where genocide is normalized everywhere, there are very few wins for genocide prevention,” she acknowledged. “So this award offers the hardworking volunteers at the Lemkin Institute a really needed boost — a beautiful support, a sense of a shared mission and a message that genocide prevention matters, even when it fails.”

She reflected on the Artsakh tragedy: “Artsakh was one of the most preventable genocides in modern times. All the evidence of genocidal threat was there, and the entities that could prevent it had the necessary diplomatic and economic leverage to do so for Azerbaijan and to enforce prevention, and they did not.”

Dr. von Joeden-Forgey dedicated the award “to the people of Artsakh, particularly those who are still being held hostage in Baku,” and pledged: “The Lemkin Institute will continue to work towards the restoration of full Armenian sovereignty over the lands of Artsakh and the security and flourishing of the Armenian people and culture around the world.”

Garo Armenian and Paul Jamushian honored with Vahan Cardashian Award

The evening honored two lifelong servants of the Armenian advocacy movement — Garo Armenian and Paul Jamushian — recipients of the 2025 ANCA Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award, named after the early 20th-century Armenian advocate who laid the groundwork for modern Armenian civic engagement.

Hratch Najarian introduced Paul Jamushian, describing his lifelong commitment from the Armenian Youth Federation to two decades of Pentagon and Defense Department service, followed by decades of grassroots advocacy in California’s Central Valley and Northern Virginia. Jamushian noted that he was humbled by the award and privileged to have had the opportunity to work closely with Najarian and so many other AYF members — many of whom were in attendance at the gala.

Jamushian called for stronger congressional advocacy, drawing on lessons from his two decades of government service. He commended Representatives Jim Costa (D-CA) and David Valadao (R-CA) for their commitment to advancing pro-Armenian priorities. “We have to put more pressure on Congressional folks,” Jamushian urged, calling the community to more sustained political engagement. On the occasion of the Cardashian Award, Fresno Congressman Jim Costa (D-CA) issued a certificate of achievement to Jamushian, shared that evening by Senior Legislative Assistant and ANCA career development programs alumna Alexa Fox.

ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian introduced Garo Armenian: “Unger Garo: A great teacher. A patient mentor. A quiet leader. A humble servant. In a word: a Dashnaktsagan.” He described Armenian’s role in building a global advocacy network: “An architect of modern Armenian advocacy — from the Cold War era through the Artsakh movement and Armenian independence. Unger Garo was present at the creation — he and his fellow ungers stood up a global network of Armenian National Committees in dozens of capitals across six continents.”

Garo Armenian accepted the award with characteristic humility, reading a heartfelt statement: “Ung. Paul and I have decided to accept this prestigious award in the name of all soldiers of Hai Tahd, young and old, known and unknown, dedicated to the cause of justice.”

He issued a stark warning about current threats: “Today, once again, Armenia is faced with life-and-death issues posed by Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression. The pan-Turkic rhetoric is not just rhetoric anymore. It is a real threat to Armenia.”

Garo Armenian concluded with determination: “I am ninety years old this year, and I am not retiring because we are far from finished! Neither is Ung. Paul. No one will leave the front lines of this battle for justice for as long as we have unfinished business at hand.”

Empowering the next generation

The evening celebrated ANCA’s comprehensive youth development programs. ANCA Eastern Region Board member Areni Margossian explained: “The moment our youth step through the doors of 1711 N Street NW, a reaction starts taking place, altering the trajectory of their lives and magnifying the impact generated by the ANCA.”

Margossian emphasized the compounding nature of these investments: “Investments made into ANCA youth programs like the Leo Sarkisian Internship and Maral Melkonian Fellowship are not temporary or short-lived — they compound in impact. This is what I mean when I say a reaction begins the minute you enter the doors of the ANCA office. At whichever stage our youth enter, time and time again we see them boomerang back for more.”

The gala recognized the four Eastern Region participants in the 2025 ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship — Victoria Danielyan, Kail McHugh, Melina Mnatsakanyan and Vartan Yildiz — as well as ANCA Western Region’s Maria Muradyan, who is currently studying in D.C. and Christine Chragian, who was an ANCA and Armenian Legal Center joint program fellow.

Arsen Markarov, chairman of the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee, discussed the impact of the career services program. “The Capital Gateway Program (CGP) is more than just a fellowship. It’s a launching pad for ambitious young Armenian-Americans who come to Washington, D.C., with purpose, but often without connections,” he stated. “CGP ensures our fellows not only achieve their desired career sectors but also ascend into positions where their voices are heard and opinions are respected.”

Markarov invoked the spirit of the Armenian community: “I’m reminded of the great poet, Baruyr Sevag, who once wrote: ‘Menk keech enq, bayts mez Hye en asum.’ We may be few here in the nation’s capital, but through the professionalism and dedication of our alumni, we have made and continue to make a significant and positive mark.”

He thanked key partners — “visionaries who make these pathways possible: Julian Setian and the entire team at SOSi, the wonderful Nahigian Brothers who run Big Wig Media and, of course, Charlie Mahtesian at Politico. Along with so many others in government, at think tanks and policy centers, they have opened doors for our fellows, offering invaluable advice and roles as interns and full-time employees, helping forge the professional pathways our alumni follow.”

Ambassador John Evans donates Armenian collection to ANCA

Dr. Krikorian made a special announcement that resonated deeply with the audience — former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Evans’s donation of his personal Armenian-themed library to the ANCA. Dr. Krikorian provided context on Ambassador Evans’s distinguished career and moral courage, noting that the diplomat was stripped of his role for properly characterizing the Armenian Genocide in 2005.

He reflected on the ambassador’s sacrifice: “Ambassador Evans’ dedication to the highest virtues of public service, integrity, honesty and speaking truth to power, cost him dearly. But he has landed on the right side of history, as he will forever be remembered as someone who was willing to challenge an unjust status quo to risk his reputation, his position, his career and his financial security for speaking on behalf of those who had no voice,” stated Dr. Krikorian.

A call to unwavering commitment

As the evening drew to a close, ANCA National Board member Dzovinar Hamakorzian delivered powerful remarks that encapsulated the spirit of the evening: “The Armenian National Committee of America was not built for comfort or convenience. It was built on conviction — the conviction that our people deserve justice, dignity and the right to live free on their ancestral homeland. We have never served a government, and we never will. We serve the Armenian people.”

She emphasized ANCA’s unwavering stance: “Our people in Artsakh suffered unspeakable hardship: blockade, starvation, genocide. And when the world turned away, ANCA did not. We stood firm. We became their voice.”

Hamakorzian concluded: “We will never stop — not until every Armenian can live freely and proudly in their homeland, not until every prisoner returns home, not until our people stand united in peace and dignity and not until we see a free, independent and united Armenia.”

Throughout the evening, attendees participated in a robust silent auction, featuring over 50 unique items that reflected the breadth and depth of Armenian culture and community generosity. The auction featured a diverse range of offerings, including sports experiences, travel packages, fine jewelry, artwork and cultural treasures. Among the highlights were five original paintings by artists from Artsakh, including works by Robert Askaryan, Hovik Gasparyan, Sergey Arustamyan, Samvel Davadyan and Lianna Kocharyan — artists whose works preserve the cultural legacy and resilience of a homeland under siege. A handmade rug created in Shushi, Artsakh, before the 2023 genocide, stood as a particularly poignant testament to the artistry and enduring spirit of Artsakh’s Armenian population.

Sosy Bouroujian, chair of the ANCA Eastern Region Gala committee, expressed gratitude to all who made the evening possible: “Tonight was a testament to the strength and unity of our community. I would like to thank our generous sponsors and donors, who believe in our mission and every single person who joined us — in person and in spirit. Your passion and your commitment to the Armenian Cause inspire us to continue this vital work. Together, we are building a stronger voice for Armenia, striving for justice for Artsakh and ensuring that the next generation of Armenian advocates has the tools and support they need to carry this torch forward. Thank you for standing with the ANCA Eastern Region.”

The ANCA Eastern Region Gala brought together the strength of the community and the promise of future generations. All proceeds support the ANCA Eastern Region’s grassroots civic engagement programs, youth leadership development initiatives and efforts to strengthen Armenia’s sovereignty and secure justice for Artsakh. Together, the Armenian American community remains united in advancing our just Cause — Hai Tahd.

All photos courtesy of Justin Kaladjian