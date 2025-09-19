A summer of milestones and memories

Franklin, Mass. — Throughout the summer, AYF Camp Haiastan celebrated its 75th anniversary with vibrant milestones, community gatherings and meaningful investments in the future of Armenian youth. From honoring two decades of its transformative Day Camp program to commemorating its diamond jubilee with alumni, staff, families and supporters, Camp Haiastan once again proved to be more than just a summer destination — it is a place where memories are made, leaders are shaped and the Armenian spirit thrives.

Day Camp turns 20

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, Camp Haiastan officially kicked off its 75th camping season with the Zartonk Teen Session and a picnic hosted by the Camp Haiastan Board of Directors and the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Central Executive.

Throughout the day, more than 250 campers, families, alumni and friends gathered at the picnic grounds to enjoy delicious kebabs, reconnect and reminisce about their time at camp.

The highlight of the afternoon was a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Day Camp program and the opening of the new Day Camp pavilion. Located at the upper camp, the permanent 20-by-30-foot structure replaces the previous 20-by-20-foot pop-up tent that had outgrown the program.

Camp Haiastan Board of Directors member Karine Shamlian welcomed attendees. Fr. Stephan Baljian, pastor of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in North Andover, who also served on staff as resident chaplain in 2004, blessed the pavilion and offered prayers for the AYF, Camp Haiastan, campers and benefactors so they may continue to serve Armenian youth for generations to come.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Shamlian thanked the Armenian Youth Foundation, which awarded a generous grant totaling $50,000 in support of the Day Camp pavilion project, and the Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA and its chapters, which donated $27,000.

Shamlian followed by providing a brief history of the Day Camp program, which started more than two decades ago to introduce young campers to everything Camp Haiastan has to offer on a smaller scale: Armenian lessons, songs and dances, games, arts and crafts, free swim, camp store, meeting under the trees, sharing the swings and, most importantly, making new friends and creating memories.

She also recognized the contributions of key educators who developed the program, including Judy Gavoor and Nevart Mikaelian, who also served as co-directors of the first Day Camp in 2006.

Speaking as a parent of two former Day Campers, Shamlian expressed, “The day camp experience eased the transition to being an overnight camper. It helped turn an unfamiliar setting into a home away from home and provided familiarity through the daily routine of camp activities.”

Camp Executive Director U. Kenar Charchaflian reflected on the program’s growth from a one-week experience to a two-week tradition that has welcomed hundreds of campers over two decades. She emphasized Day Camp’s role in shaping future leaders of the AYF and the Armenian community at large, noting that the new pavilion will serve as both a practical and symbolic investment in that future.

Sarine Adishian, chairperson of the camp’s Board of Directors, stated, “It is a significant milestone to mark 20 years of Day Camp during our 75th overnight camping season at Camp Haiastan. The addition of a permanent structure for Day Camp lays the foundation for continued growth in our programs. Thank you to our supporters who help enrich the experience of our campers in our little Armenia.”

It all starts here

Day Camp Directors Nevart Mikaelian and Ani Changelian were invited to share reflections before the ribbon-cutting.

Digeen Nevart noted, “It’s lovely to see that seed of an idea has continued for 20 years. Those kiddos who were here at the beginning are now staff members and leading our community in other capacities. And really, that’s our goal for everything we do as Armenians.” Before turning the microphone over to Digeen Ani, she added, “It’s nice that we’ve been able to see this come to fruition and have another permanent structure or investment — to know that this is a program that will continue.”

The magnitude of just how special Day Camp is was evident as Digeen Ani Chengelian emotionally recounted her 15 years as the longest-serving Day Camp director. She began by noting that, last year, Day Camp had 25 seven-year-old graduates, of whom 17 returned as overnight campers this year.

She continued, “It’s fascinating. It’s so fulfilling to see and hear how ready they are. ‘Oh, we want to stay! I’m ready to stay over!’ The excitement is overwhelming…The spirit of camp starts here.”

In closing, Shamlian noted that the pavilion is the largest investment in the camp this year. Donations from the Foundation and ARS offset half the cost, with additional donations still welcome for remaining tasks, including electricity, lighting, landscaping and furnishing with new picnic tables. Donations can be made at givebutter.com/daycamppavilion.

Shamlian also highlighted several updates made at camp since the previous season:

Renovations to the interior of the Health Center were completed thanks to the Apelian family donation and the efforts of camp caretaker, John Miller, and volunteers, John Mangasarian, Michael Guzelian and Aram Varjabedian.

Roofs on Bunk ½, Mess Hall and Fermanian Educational Center (Rec Hall) were replaced, thanks to the overwhelming response received during the Shingle All the Way Christmas Card campaign and the AYF Eastern Region.

200 new mattresses were generously donated by a member of the ARS Eastern USA.

The A-field parking lot was resurfaced and re-striped to include both tennis courts and a pickleball court.