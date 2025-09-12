USC Institute of Armenian Studies launches seminal scholars residency

LOS ANGELES—The USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies announces the launch of its “Seminal Scholars Residency,” a groundbreaking program designed to bring world-renowned scholars in Armenian Studies to USC for sustained engagement with the university community and the public.

The Institute is pleased to welcome Dr. Hrach Martirosyan, one of the leading Armenian linguists of today, as the inaugural Seminal Scholar-in-Residence.

Dr. Martirosyan is internationally recognized for his pioneering research on the Armenian language within the Indo-European family. His “Etymological Dictionary of the Armenian Inherited Lexicon,” is a landmark reference in the field. Throughout his distinguished career, he has taught and conducted research at institutions including UCLA, Leiden University and the Austrian Academy of Sciences and has lectured widely in Europe, Asia and the United States.

“Dr. Martirosyan’s scholarship exemplifies the depth, rigor and global relevance of Armenian Studies today,” said Dr. Shushan Karapetian, Director of the Institute. “Through this residency, we aim to create a space where cutting-edge research becomes accessible to students, scholars and the public, while spotlighting the role of language in shaping identity and history.”

In addition to interactive workshops and mentorship sessions with students, Dr. Martirosyan will deliver four lectures—two in English and two in Armenian—open to the public. These talks will explore themes of language, history and identity, including the continuous Armenian presence in Artsakh and Syunik and the evolution of Armenian from its Indo-European roots to its modern-day forms. By weaving together linguistics, cultural history and contemporary relevance, the lectures promise to be both intellectually rigorous and widely accessible. The Institute warmly invites students, scholars and community members to attend these timely conversations.

A highlight of the residency will be the recording of a special Armenian-language season of the Institute’s flagship podcast, “Language Therapy with Dr. K,” dedicated to the most pressing questions surrounding the history, vitality and future of the Armenian language.

“Language is not only a tool of communication, but also a living record of a people’s history and identity,” said Dr. Martirosyan. “I am honored to share my research and to engage in dialogue at USC, where the Armenian story is deeply woven into the multicultural fabric of Los Angeles.” By pairing public scholarship with broad community engagement, his residency will deepen dialogue on language, culture and identity, as well as produce lasting academic resources for scholars and the wider Armenian world.

Residency Schedule of Activities (All events will be held at the USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies, DMC 351, 3518 Trousdale Parkway, Los Angeles, California 90089)

Tuesday, September 16

Lunch Talk (English) | 12:00-1:30 p.m.

The Continuous Armenian Presence in Artsakh and Syunik: Language, Culture and Identity

Office Hours | 2:00-3:30 p.m

Workshop (Invitation Only) | 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Working with Armenian Dictionaries

Thursday, September 18

Office Hours | 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Public Lecture (Armenian) | 6:30-9:00 p.m.

«Հնամյա և նորաշունչ հայոց լեզուն» (“The ancient and modern Armenian language”)

Tuesday, September 23

Workshop (Invitation Only) | 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Taboos in Armenian Linguistics

Thursday, September 25

Public Lecture (Armenian) | 6:30-9:00 p.m.

«Արցախն ու Սյունիքը հայոց լեզվի ու մշակույթի շարունակականության մեջ» (“Artsakh and Syunik in the Continuity of the Armenian Language and Culture”)

Wednesday, October 1

Office Hours | 12:00-1:30 p.m.

Lunch Talk (English) | 2:00-3:50 p.m.

The Armenian Language: Origin, Change and Continuity

About the residency

The “Seminal Scholars Residency” is an annual initiative of the USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies. Designed to bridge scholarship and public engagement, the residency brings leading figures in Armenian Studies to USC for immersive programs including lectures, workshops and student mentorship.

This residency underscores the Institute’s mission to foster globally relevant scholarship while serving as a vibrant hub for Armenian Studies in Los Angeles—the world’s largest Armenian diaspora community.