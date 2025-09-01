Applications open to IALA’s 2025 grants for creative writing and literary translation

The applications for the International Armenian Literary Alliance’s four literary grants are now open. The grants for creative writing and literary translation—worth up to $3,000 each—will be offered to one writer and three translators. The deadline for applications is September 30th, 2025, and winners will be announced by January 2026.

The International Armenian Literary Alliance’s Creative Writing Grant will award $2,500 annually to one Armenian writer whose work-in-progress shows exceptional literary and creative ability. After awarding poets and creative nonfiction writers in the past two years, the grant will be awarded for a work of fiction in 2025. The grant will be judged by Chris McCormick.

IALA’s Creative Writing Grant, made possible by a generous donation from Aline Ohanesian, is meant to foster the development of contemporary Armenian literature in English through an annual monetary award, and support Armenian writers who have historically lacked resources in the publishing world. Additionally, IALA will support grant recipients in promoting their publications through marketing on our website and social media channels, book reviews, readings and discussions.

The Israelyan Eastern Armenian Translation Grant from the International Armenian Literary Alliance will award $3,000 to one translator working from an Eastern Armenian source text into English, whose work-in-progress shows exceptional literary and creative ability. In 2025, the grant will be awarded for a work of literature (in any literary genre) written in Eastern Armenian and published any time after 1915, including the Modernist and Contemporary periods. The grant will be judged by Dr. Margarit Ordukhanyan.

Many in the Armenian diaspora and the English-speaking world are unable to read works in the original Armenian, and therefore, have centuries of literature inaccessible to them. Translators working with Armenian texts have traditionally lacked resources in the publishing world, as well as access to other funding, due to the overwhelming influence of so-called “majority languages.” IALA’s Israelyan Eastern Armenian Translation Grant, made possible by a generous donation from Souren A. Israelyan, supports translators working with contemporary Armenian literature through a monetary award. Additionally, IALA will support grant recipients in promoting their publications through marketing on our website and social media channels, book reviews, readings and discussions.

The Israelyan Western Armenian Translation Grant from the International Armenian Literary Alliance will award $3,000 to one translator working from a Western Armenian source text into English, whose work-in-progress shows exceptional literary and creative ability. In 2025, this new grant will be awarded for a work of literature (in any literary genre) written exclusively in Western Armenian from any period. The grant will be judged by Dr. Tamar Marie Boyadjian and Dr. Jennifer Manoukian.

IALA’s Israelyan Western Armenian Grant, made possible by a generous donation from Souren A. Israelyan, supports translators working with Armenian literature through a monetary award. Additionally, IALA will support grant recipients in promoting their publications through marketing on our website and social media channels, book reviews, readings and discussions.

The Israelyan English Translation Grant from the International Armenian Literary Alliance will award $3,000 to one translator working from an English source text into Eastern Armenian, whose work-in-progress shows exceptional literary and creative ability. In 2025, the grant will be awarded for a work of contemporary literature written by an Armenian author in English, from a list selected by IALA. The complete list of texts which IALA would like to see translated feature authors who represent and support the Armenian literary community; their works were selected for their diversity in voices and subject matters. The grant will be judged by Arevik Ashkharoyan and Dr. Shushan Avagyan.

Despite the growing number of translated works from English to Eastern Armenian in recent years, translated literature remains an area that needs further attention and development. IALA’s Israelyan English Translation Grant, made possible by a generous donation from Souren A. Israelyan, supports translators working with literature written in the English language through a monetary award. Additionally, IALA will support grant recipients in promoting their publications through marketing on our website and social media channels, book reviews, readings, and discussions.

For more details, full eligibility criteria and information on past grant recipients, please visit: armenianliterary.org.