IALA’s New York City Chapter to host literary evening

Join the International Armenian Literary Alliance’s New York City Chapter for a literary evening of poetry and prose at Brooklyn’s WORD bookstore. Readers will include Chris Atamian, Nicole Haroutunian, Olivia Katrandjian, Alan Semerdjian, Lola Koundakjian, Garen Torikian, Shushanik Karapetyan and chapter leader Aida Zilelian.

The event will take place on July 31, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, at 126 Franklin Street, Brooklyn, New York.

Open to all, the event is free of charge but a donation of $25 or more is suggested. Register by clicking on ‘Donate & Tickets’ here.