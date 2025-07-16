Literary CornerAnnouncements

IALA’s New York City Chapter to host literary evening

International Armenian Literary AllianceJuly 16, 2025Last Updated: July 17, 2025
Join the International Armenian Literary Alliance’s New York City Chapter for a literary evening of poetry and prose at Brooklyn’s WORD bookstore. Readers will include Chris Atamian, Nicole Haroutunian, Olivia Katrandjian, Alan Semerdjian, Lola Koundakjian, Garen Torikian, Shushanik Karapetyan and chapter leader Aida Zilelian.

The event will take place on July 31, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, at 126 Franklin Street, Brooklyn, New York.

Open to all, the event is free of charge but a donation of $25 or more is suggested. Register by clicking on ‘Donate & Tickets’ here.

The International Armenian Literary Alliance is a nonprofit organization launched in 2021 that supports and celebrates writers by fostering the development and distribution of Armenian literature in the English language. A network of Armenian writers and their champions, IALA gives Armenian writers a voice in the literary world through creative, professional, and scholarly advocacy.

